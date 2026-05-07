College Rodeo and PBR Are Making History With a Never-Before-Seen Event

A new and exciting event is coming to collegiate rodeo this summer. Learfield College Rodeo and thePBR are debuting the Collegiate All-Star Rodeo during the PBR's Bulls and Beats event.

The event is set for July 10-12 at Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. The Collegiate All-Star Rodeo will be the kick-off for the event.

Learfield College Rodeo is currently partnered with 19 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association teams. From these schools, 60 college rodeo athletes will be nominated and selected to compete in the event. The format is very similar to that of Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo.

There will be two teams of 30 athletes, separated by North and South, based on their college or university's location. The competition will include all nine college rodeo events: bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, goat tying, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

The competition will be head-to-head and one run at a time. Each matchup competes for one point. In the event of a tie, that point rolls down to the next matchup, making it worth two points.

In total, there are three runs per event, meaning 27 total points are available. The timed events, barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and goat tying, will have contestants competing side-by-side simultaneously. The fastest time between the two competitors wins the point from that round.

In the roughstock events, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding, the two opponents will compete back-to-back. Because the points roll forward in the event of a tie, all 27 points will eventually be allotted to a team, without risking a tie.

The teams will be led by celebrity rodeo coaches. Eight-time World Champion and Hall of Fame member, Joe Beaver, and World Champion, Sid Steiner, will coach the North Team. The South Team will be coached by 26-time World Champion, Trevor Brazile, and Dale Brisby.

North Team

• Black Hills State

• Dickinson State

• Idaho State

• Iowa State

• Montana

• Montana State

• Montana Western

• Utah State

• Wyoming

South Team

• Cal Poly

• Colorado State

• Colorado Mesa

• Eastern New Mexico

• East Texas A&M

• Kansas State

• Oklahoma State

• Southern Arkansas

• Texas A&M

• West Alabama

The Collegiate All-Star Rodeo will be one of the highest single-event payouts in collegiate rodeo. The athletes will all receive prize money for competing and will compete with their team for a share of the $180,000 in total prize money.