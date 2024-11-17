70 Ranch Announces Retirement of Top Futurity Horse and NFR Qualifier
70 Ranch Performance Horses of Gainesville, Texas, owns some of the best mares and stallions in the barrel racing industry. With stallions Feel The Sting, SR Industry Titan, and Shawne Bug Leo, just to name a few, they have also added some exceptional mares to the program, such as Famous Cash Can and Streakin Images.
One of those incredible mares, Sand In My Socks (BHR Frenchies Socks x JC Pick Six x Tres Seis) "Sandi," has been retired from competition. According to QStallions, the 7-year-old mare is the highest money earning offspring by BHR Frenchies Socks, with $407,222 in QData earnings, as of November 13, 2024.
Kicking off her career with Kassie Mowry, Sandi was the 2020 Barrel Futurities of America Super Stakes Champion for a $100,000 payday as a 3-year-old. She proceeded to have an outstanding futurity year with Mowry, notching wins across the country and sweeping entire events.
Bred and raised by Isabella Quarter Horses of Refugio, TX, the mare later sold to 70 Ranch with big goals in professional rodeo. Under the seasoned guidance of Stevi Hillman, Sandi found further wins in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). The mare helped Hillman secure National Finals Rodeo qualifications in 2022 and 2023.
70 Ranch Performance Horses shared the following on Facebook earlier this week:
"We have been faced with some more challenging news. Sand In My Socks is now retired and will continue her life as a broodmare. Huge thank you to Josh Harvey and his incredible team for taking care of our sweet girl for the past few months! She will always be remembered as the outstanding athlete she is and we are grateful that she will be comfortable! We will greatly miss watching Sandi and Stevi Hillman run, but we are looking forward to watching all of her kiddos do big things! We're thankful for the core memories, the once in a lifetime opportunities and the amazing relationships that she brought us while she was competing at such a high level!! She finished out her career with an impressive LTE of $408,000+ along with an outstanding competitive resume including 2021 Futurity Standout with Kassie Mowry, ran 8 rounds in the 2022 NFR as a 5yo, 2023 Pendleton Round-Up Champion, 2023 NFR Qualifier, 2023 NFR Round Winner, multiple rodeo wins and placings! Sandi was one of the most versatile mares in competition as she was able to win on the biggest and the smallest patterns in the country! She already has 4 foals on the ground and they are beyond our wildest dreams! Thank you, Kassie, Stevi and Sandi for the fun journey and we so look forward to your future as a momma!"
We extend our sincere condolences to all connections on the emotional end of this great mare's career, but we look forward to watching this elite maternal line produce the next generation of top horses.