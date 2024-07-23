70 Ranch Performance Horses Suffer Second Devastating Loss in a Week
Sometimes it feels like the hits just keep coming and you can't catch a break. Certainly for the owners, managers and riders of 70 Ranch Performance Horses, this is the feeling right now.
For the second time in just a week, the ranch has gone to social media to announce sad news. Just days ago, they had to break the news that the stand-out barrel racing winner and incredible stallion, SR Industry Titan would have to be retired due to a career-ending injury.
Today, another announcement. Menage A Tres, a 4-year-old up and coming stallion ridden mainly by Pete Oen, had to be euthanized.
A swollen hock after a winning run, led to immediate veterinary care - in fact, some of the best care in the world. In the end, though, it just wasn't enough and the brilliant stallion couldn't be saved.
Pete Oen jockeyed the horse to more than $39,000 in winnings with his very limited career of his futurity year.
The four-year-old stunning bay gelding was by Tres Seis and out of Rods Last Ladybug. The stallion was enrolled in the Pink Buckle as of 2022 and had a promising future ahead of him.
The 70 Ranch extended every effort to be able to save the stallion even to just be retired and breed, but it wasn't in the cards.
According to the social media post, they are not going to offer any more breedings due to having limited frozen semen. There will be more announcements from the incredible staff of 70 Ranch as they are able to sort out the details.
All of us at Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily offer our condolences to Pete Oen, Don Ham (70 Ranch manager) and the entire 70 Ranch team for the loss of their up-and-coming stallion.