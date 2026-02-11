A Century of Bucking Tradition and the Sutton Family Rodeo Legacy

The sport of rodeo has been around for centuries, but the way it’s watched, performed, and loved has evolved over the years. One family who has had a major role in modern rodeo is the Suttons and 2026 marked the 100th year of Sutton Rodeo.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Sutton Family Plan

What started as a small family farm in Onida, South Dakota, in the 1920s has grown into a six-generation dynasty that produces some of the best rodeo livestock in the game. It was Edwin Sutton who discovered his stallion, Sunup, had a love for bucking by 1926, the family was hosting the first Sutton Rodeo.

Kim Sutton, the wife of Jim (Edwin’s great-grandson), told Rodeo On SI how this rodeo came to be,

“The very first rodeo was in 1926, and it was basically all the ranches around us. You know, ‘my guy can outride or rope your guy,’ and that's how it all started in the River Hills, right where our ranch is still today,” she said.

Jim Sutton took over the ranch in 1968, and created Sutton Rodeo Company with his father, continuing a tradition that was only growing deeper roots in this family. Sutton Rodeo went on to win PRCA Horse of the Year awards for Deep Water (1979), Big Bud (1985), and the legendary Chuckulator (2012).

Sutton Rodeo stock has been selected to perform at every single National Finals Rodeo, and they continue to set a standard for roughstock breeding. It was this brand that led to the creation of the 19-time PRCA Indoor Rodeo of the Year nominee, Rodeo Rapid City, in 1978. It’s won the award seven times.

49 Years of Rodeo Rapid City

The rodeo will celebrate its 50th year in 2027. Kim said,

“People always say to us, we've done this rodeo, it'll be 50 years next year that we've done Rodeo Rapid City since this building was built here. And every year, someone says, so what are you doing new? And it always kind of makes me laugh because my goal is always to do the same thing better.”

Not only does the family have ties in horses, but Jim also originated the Wrangler Bullfights and Bailey Bail Off. Nominated four times for “Stock Contractor of the Year,” Jim was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2020.

Even after 100 years, the family has no plans of slowing down any time soon. Kim and Jim’s grandchildren, as young as less than a year old, are already getting their hands dirty on the ranch.

“It's pretty amazing when you think of the longevity of just how many family businesses don't make it past that third generation. And we have the sixth generation on the ground, my grandkids, who are already participating in the rodeo with us, singing the anthem, carrying flags, helping in the openings. And so that's been pretty satisfying.”

It’s safe to say the Sutton Family laid some of the groundwork for how rodeo has turned out in the last 100 years, and only time will tell the impact they’ll make in the next 100.

More Rodeo On SI