Rodeo Rapid City Marks Turning Point for Some of PRORODEO's Best Athletes

The seven-time PRCA Indoor Rodeo of the Year was back in Rapid City, South Dakota this weekend. Rodeo Rapid City took over The Monument Summit Arena for three action-packed nights of rodeo. With almost $200,000 to be made, these athletes brought some of the best performances of the season.

Cole Reiner and Jake Lockwood Take Home Best Rough Stock Rides

Starting strong in the bareback riding was Cole Reiner. His 87.7-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Game Trail was not only the highest score of the weekend, but it also almost earned him the highest paycheck given out at $5,746. This feat pushed him to No. 11 in the world standings, just inches between him and the top 10.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Former world champion saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan nailed his performance in South Dakota. His Friday night ride on New Frontier Rodeo's Hillbilly Rock scored 86.5 points and $5,471. Talon Elshere was just behind Brennan with a ride of 86 points, giving the world champion a run for his money in that arena.

Jake Lockwood may be unranked in the bull riding now, but he marked himself as one to watch this weekend. The best ride of the weekend came from him with a score of 89 points on Sutton Rodeos' Dirty Money.

Mason Moody secured fourth place in Rapid City, as he continues to have a great second season in the PRCA. He sits at No. 2 in the world standings, ahead of the 2025 world champion, Stetson Wright.

Barrel Racers Came To Play Saturday Night

The fastest run in the barrel racing came on Saturday night from Heather Crowley, and her 13.19-second run and just point three seconds separated her and Raelin Jurgens who snagged second. World Champion Hailey Kinsel came in hot with a run of 13.45-seconds, but that wasn’t enough to break the top five, she landed in No. 6.

Kinsel is just getting her season started, and will have to work hard to catch up to her peers as the rest of the season is coming fast. The feat shouldn't be too daunting for her and her iconic mare, Sister, who is back competing as Kinsel’s main mount.

Timed Event Woes For Some While Others Come Out On Top

Riley Pruitt at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota | Nathan Meyer Photography

The steer wrestling win went to Wynn Schaack, with a time of 3.7 seconds. He came in ready to win in Rapid City, but up numbers his competitors just couldn’t compete with. The next fastest time was 4.3-seconds from Remey Parrott.

Team roping pair Brayden Fillmore and Cody Lansing won the weekend with their run of 5.1-seconds. This was a big feat for the duo as they are working their way in the world rankings, hopefully a check over over $4,000 each will push them closer into the running for a world champion title.

Ty Moser and Riley Pruitt tied in the tie-down roping, each securing a 7.6 second run and propelling them in the No. 1 spot of the weekend. These steers were giving all of the cowboys in Rapid City a run for their money as many found it hard to secure all three legs in under 10 seconds.

With things picking up quickly in the 2026 rodeo season, Rodeo on SI will have continuous updates on how these athletes fare for the rest of the year.

More Rodeo News