A Win Decades in the Making: Crumrine Claims Royal Crown Futurity Championship

One of three annual Royal Crown races has made its home in Oklahoma since the inception of the stallion incentive, but 2026 marked the first year in Oklahoma City, rather than at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie. With thousands of runs and massive payouts, it was a big weekend in barrel racing aged events.

Futurity

"Troy Crumrine" is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names in barrel racing. For decades, he has trained top futurity horses, many of which have gone on to leave their marks on the industry with other riders. As one of the brains behind the "D" system, Crumrine has helped grow the sport in remarkable ways.

Despite the legend and lore that follows his name, over the recent weekend, he took home a title he has yet to hold: Royal Crown Futurity Champion. Crumrine cut his teeth in the industry long before stallion incentives, when winning $1 million was significantly more difficult, let alone $5 million.

Aboard Titan Remember Eddie (SR Industry Titan x RSL Remember My Name x Eddie Stinson), Crumrine swept the first round of the Royal Crown Futurity, SVE Open Futurity, Royal Crown Senior, Senior, Royal Crown Open, and Open. The 14.793-second run handily topped the field of 188 futurity entries and 676 open entries.

Owned in partnership by Crumrine and Schuylar Unruh, "MJ" stayed solid in Round 2, clocking a 14.811. The run placed fifth in the second round of the Royal Crown Futurity, fourth in the SVE Open Futurity, and again pulled 1D checks in the Royal Crown Senior, Senior, Royal Crown Open, and Open.

With a time of 29.604 on two runs, the pair earned the Royal Crown Futurity Championship and SVE Open Futurity Championship, banking roughly $45,000 in total.

For Crumrine, the story began long before MJ.

Crumrine trained and campaigned the flashy mare's sire, SR Industry Titan, as a futurity horse. The stallion went on to earn his own accolades in rodeo, placing in multiple rounds at the 2020 NFR with Wenda Johnson. He later paired up with Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, and the duo set countless records before his retirement due to injury.

The history does not end there, however. Crumrine also made waves aboard SR Industry Titan's dam, a legend in her own right: Mulberry Canyon Moon.

The late fiancé of two-time World Champion, Kassie Mowry, Michael Boone, purchased two-year-old "Mulberry" and started her on the pattern.

Boone sent Mulberry to Crumrine as a three-year-old, and the pair went on a tear in 2007, winning the $100,000 LG Pro Classic Invitational, the All-American Quarter Horse Congress Sweepstakes, and the Run for the Bucks Open Slot Race.

Matt and Bendi Dunn later purchased Mulberry, who had a dominant aged-event career, followed by a storied professional rodeo career. Mulberry has since been crossed on many of the best barrel stallions in history and has become one of the top-producing dams of our time.

For Troy Crumrine, this win was more than a win. It was decades in the making and truly a full-circle moment.