Adan Banuelos and LBR Quite Bad Bag PCCHA Super Futurity Championship
At the South Point Arena on Friday night, Adan Banuelos and LBR Quite Bad took the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Assocation Super Futurity Championship and a $60,000 check with their outstanding 229 point run in Las Vegas.
Banuelos, who has recently made many headlines with supermodel girlfriend, Bella Hadid, is a decorated NCHA athlete. Just last week, during New York Fashion Week, Banuelos executed a flawless bridleless cutting demonstration in the middle of the City. Hadid joined him for the spectacle, which had crowds fully engaged.
Teton Ridge organized the "Window to the West" event, which included a screening of "Horse Sense," the first of a six part film series highlighting those who embody the spirit of the American West, including Banuelos. The series will begin airing on September 23, with the first episode delving into the life and career of the 35-year-old trainer.
Banuelos grew up in a family of cutting horse royalty watching his father, Hall of Famer Ascension Banuelos. Ascension emigrated to the United States alone at age 13, in search of a better life and finding his life calling in the equine industry.
Now residing in Granbury, Texas, Banuelos won the cutting in the inaugural 2023 American Performance Horseman and was a member of the winning team, alongside Sarah Dawson and Fernando Salgado. He followed it up in 2024 claiming the cutting title for a second time with a 230 point run aboard Storyteler. Banuelos' team also took the win for the second year in a row.
The leading NCHA rider in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022, Banuelos is also an NCHA Open Futurity Champion and NCHA Riders Hall of Fame Inductee. With nearly $7 million in lifetime earnings, his specialty is training and showing cutting horses. Banuelos has racked up an extensive list of wins in 2024 alone.
His recent win in the Super Futurity was aboard LBR Quite Bad, by BadBoonArising and out of Quite The Cat by High Brow Cat. Owned by Charles Burger, the 2021 mare will be selling in The Exclusive Sale with 817 Horse Sales on October 12.
The filly's sire, BadBoonArising is by Once In A Blu Boon and out of Show Biz Kitty. The 2018 NCHA Futurity Open Reserve Champion has lifetime earnings over $367,000. Show Biz Kitty has progeny earnings over $2 million. Banuelos showed BadBoonArising as well.
Congratulations to Banuelos, LBR Quite Bad, and all connections involved on the win.