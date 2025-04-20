After The American Rodeo Has Kaycee Feild Really Retired?
Kaycee Feild has become a household name through years of accomplishments in rodeo. While some were surprised by his return from retirement, others weren’t – because they know how hard it is to walk away from something you truly love.
On January 9, 2025, the six-time World Champion bareback rider made an unexpected announcement alongside Teton Ridge: He was headed back into the arena, aiming to qualify for The American Rodeo Weekend and take a shot at the million-dollar check that was up for grabs.
Coming out of retirement and preparing to compete against seasoned competitors and rising talent was something that Feild took seriously, but he was quickly reminded of his love for one key component—preparation.
“The preparation is one thing I fell in love with when I was going down the road and rodeoing full time,” Feild shared. “What it took to get ready and find a routine is something that can translate into anything that I decide to do in life. The preparation is still something that I love to this day.”
During The American West Regional Contender Finals, Feild secured his spot officially to compete in Globe Life Field, checking the biggest box off to reach the “Big Show.” While he was back behind the chutes doing what he loved, one thing had changed – his cheering section had grown in age since his last ride in front of a crowd.
“One thing with my late father, Lewis Feild, who was also a world champion; I don’t really remember him competing or riding, so that was fun to share with my kids,” Feild explained. “Something I would like my kids to take away from this is how I prepare. The way I focus and what I do to compete at a top level. I’m the kind of guy who believes you do more by saying less and leading by example. It was a goal crossed off for me that I got to go down there with my kids.”
Feild returned behind the chutes where he belongs and stepped into a lineup that blended familiar competitors with a rising generation of talented bareback riders.
“There were a lot of guys in the locker room that I’ve competed against for a long time,” Feild shared. A couple of guys were young and new, and it was just fun to see the level of competition these young guys have. It was fun for me to see that the next generation of bareback riders are tough, talented, and have a lot going for them.”
While Feild didn’t take home the million this year, next year's payout jumps to two million, leaving his retirement status up in the air as the stakes become even more enticing.
“The two million is very appetizing, I guess you could say,” Feild admitted. “I’ve enjoyed the past weekend; my body felt great, and my focus was in tune. I’ve mentioned it to my family a bit, but we’ll have to have a family meeting about it but it sure sounds fun.”