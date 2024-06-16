Aldridge and Adios Pantalones Make History at Colorado Classic
Set goals. Write them down. Make them public. Take action and make them happen. Those are the steps you will hear time and time again about setting goals. Tricia Aldridge followed the steps and she took her young stallion right to the top.
At the beginning of Adios Pantalone's futurity year (2024) his owner, Tricia Aldridge set some pretty lofty goals. One of which was for her and her favorite stallion to win over $300,000 during his futurity year.
Each time they added another title or win, Aldridge would go back to the white board, make a note of it and subtract it from the ultimate goal. With her heavy social media presence, the duo built a following of fans who cheered them on the entire way.
Over the course of the last few weeks, Aldridge and Adios have been in Montrose, Colo. for the Run at the Rose and the Colorado Classic futurities. Overcoming some challenges along the way, and even at the competitions, the duo stayed on track and focused. Adios was just doing his job and loving it, Aldridge had her heart set on a goal.
Introducing the highest money winning futurity stallion of all time - Adios Pantalones.
The Colorado Classic proved to be the right time and the right place for the magical duo to complete their goal. Now, Tricia said, the rest is "just gravy." If the pair keeps at the strong pace they have been holding, there is going to be a lot of gravy.
When looking at the all time money winner and not just in futurities, Slick By Design still holds that record at $626,962. Adios is just four years old right now and has already accumulated $307,825 according to Aldridge record books. There is still plenty of time and what looks to be ample desire in his heart to keep winning. Watch the record books for more changes coming soon.