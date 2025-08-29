All Eyes Are on Tarleton Rodeo’s Head Coach As the Season Draws Closer

There is nobody who dislikes bragging on themselves more than the head coach of Tarleton State University's rodeo team- Mark Eakin. His accolades speak for themselves, and there is no telling where the program would be if not for him. He has already won National Coach of the Year once, and if not for the restrictions on the award (where you are only allowed to win it once), he would have more under his belt.

Even though he hates to relish in his own personal accomplishments, that doesn't mean others around him don't notice, and that includes the town of Stephenville. The Stephenville Empire-Tribune shows him as one of three who were nominated as this year's "Person of the Year". Voting has closed for this year's nominees and the winner will be announced on September 27.

Eakin has spent significant time building up the Tarleton program into something that students from all over the country wish to be a part of. This is a team known for winning in the arena, especially at the college finals, but that isn't necessarily the most important aspect to this coach. Many coaches like to say that they don't only care about winning, but nobody proves it quite like he does.

There is nobody quite like Mark Eakin that shows loyalty and respect to his current (and former) students like he does. You get what you are given when you deal with a man like Eakin and he is always going to be a straight shooter. There are many who choose to come back long after they have graduated and that includes current women's head coach Brittany Stewart.

"Mark leads with integrity, passion, and an unwavering commitment to our athletes. His impact reaches far beyond the arena- he inspires excellence, character, and community wherever he goes," said Stewart when asked about Eakin and his recent nomination.

Tarleton State University Rodeo

As a former student of his it is hard to not show bias in the most positive light. I felt like one of the biggest let downs after my good horse was injured as he was the main reason I was awarded a scholarship to come rodeo for Mark. But, even through some of the hardest points of my life I knew that he was always someone I could call. We are still in contact and I gained someone (as well as his family) to support me long after I graduated.

Tarleton Rodeo will always be on the map as one of the best programs that this country has to offer. That is in big part to their head coach, but his legacy will be remembered for much more than the national titles that he has brought back to the Cowboy Capital of the World.

