Western Sports Foundation Brings Mental Health Resources to Western Industry

As an individual sport, rodeo can sometimes feel lonely and isolating, even when athletes are surrounded by friends and family. In quiet moments, anxiety and doubt can creep in when competitors are feeling overwhelmed or disappointed. But there is a place to turn to when the world feels heavy.

The Western Sports Foundation (WSF) provides rodeo athletes the resources they need to navigate through life's challenges at little to no cost, while also starting conversations around mental health in the western industry.

For years, mental health has carried a stigma in the sport, leaving many athletes hesitant to speak about such a vulnerable topic. But when viewed through a wider lens, it becomes evident that mental wellness is just as important to competitors as physical skills.

How To Reach Out for Support

If an athlete or their loved ones are in need of support, most of WSF's services are just a few clicks away through an online form. This way, athletes are taken care of from start to finish without being overwhelmed by the process.

Once an individual has submitted their information, they are usually contacted within 24 hours. After initial contact, they are connected with industry professionals based on the interest areas chosen on the form and are ready to begin their journey.

In an industry where it can be difficult to admit that support is needed, Mai-Brit Harvey, executive director of Western Sports Foundation, believes athletes should take a step back and bet on themselves.

Take a minute and give back to yourself. Chances are that you are hesitating because it feels unknown. But you have nothing to lose. It takes five minutes to fill out the application. So if you have a call or a little feeling in your heart that is like a nudge to try it, just do it. Mai-Brit Harvey

Where Should Athletes Start?

It can be difficult to decide which path to take once athletes decide to reach out for support. Harvey suggests mental performance coaching as a great place to start.

Mental performance coaching is a great tool for athletes who want to understand how to maximize their potential. It's a conversation-based service via Zoom that allows athletes to talk through some of the mental roadblocks they're facing. Coaching also helps guide athletes through the goal-setting process and many other topics dedicated to improving their mindset.

If there is a need for support further past mental performance coaching, WSF also provides counseling services via BetterHelp, an online-based platform.

Through the partnership between WSF and BetterHelp, athletes and their families are able to reach out to licensed therapists through text messaging or Zoom; in-person options are also available. There are also a few self-guided options that can be used if someone isn't quite ready to talk with a professional but wants to take a step towards getting support.

It is like talking to a best friend without worrying about what someone is going to think. And that is really more what I want rodeo athletes to realize is that it is a conversation, especially through BetterHelp. Mai-Brit Harvey

WSF also offers access to psychiatrists and crisis care. If situations have escalated into substance abuse, legal issues, or domestic situations, and an individual is struggling or needs medical intervention, the support is there to help navigate a deeper concern.

WSF provides a safe place where athletes can say "they know who I am, what this community looks like, and they can help me figure out the resources to solve the problem."

What is Western Sports Foundation?

WSF has been helping athletes since 1998 with a focus on providing catastrophic financial support following injury, specifically in the PBR. Their mission pivoted in 2018 when leaders of the foundation started asking, "Why are we not doing more for more athletes?"

With one simple question, WSF went from assisting athletes with financial aid to a resource that provides services aimed at supporting Western sports athletes with their health, wellness, and career resources.

Since their pivot in 2018, WSF has helped athletes across many organizations find the support they need in many areas, including mental performance coaching, counseling services, sports psychology, neurological support, life skills, injury prevention, and sports nutrition. Harvey hopes that rodeo athletes see WSF and their services as a resource to help them reach further success both in and out of the arena.

The biggest takeaways Harvey hopes athletes get from WSF are that they aren't alone and they don't have to be in crisis to reach out. Mental wellness services are peaking at an all-time high, and WSF is experiencing firsthand that these services are making a difference in people's lives.

I would love for people to have the conversation and be open to the conversation of what it [mental health] could look like. Mental health does not have to be a negative term. It really should be more of that empowering moment and something that everyone is taking a look at internally and saying, 'Gosh, could I benefit from this?' Mai-Brit Harvey

If you would like to learn more about the Western Sports Foundation, what additional services are offered, or would like to get involved, visit wsf.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please dial 988 or the National Suicide Hotline @ 800-273-8255 or Text 'Home' to 741741.