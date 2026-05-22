All Roads Lead to Arlington: Inside the 2026 American Rodeo Championship Weekend

One of the richest weekends in rodeo is upon us. The 2026 American Rodeo Weekend has arrived and there are millions of reasons to tune in and keep up with all the action.

The journey has been a long one for those who will walk into Globe Life Field on Friday as competitors. A full year of qualifying events across the country now brings together a group of cowboys and cowgirls for their final attempt at being crowned The American Rodeo champion.

For those who made their way through the qualifiers, there is a $2 million prize in the vault just waiting to be claimed. The stakes have never been higher.

The American is now in its 13th year and has grown into what some refer to as the Crown Jewel of rodeo. No matter what you call it, 129 athletes have fought their way to the dirt on the Texas Rangers field. They all have one goal in mind: survive the semi-finals, advance, and win life-changing money.

What’s On the Line

Dusky Lynn Hall | The American Rodeo

Each event in the 2026 edition of the American Rodeo will have a $100,000 prize for anyone to take. Someone will go home in each event at least $100,000 richer. The qualifiers have something extra special to look forward to: a $2 million bonus, which is not guaranteed and will be awarded only if a qualifier wins the final round.

No invitations were given. No handouts. These qualifiers earned their way to these spots, and now it is time to claim that prize.

That money is exclusively reserved for qualifiers and can be split or won by just one athlete; only the results will tell the story there.

The invitees (the top five in the PRCA/WPRA 2025 World Standings after the NFR) are only eligible for the $100,000 prize in each event.

To up the pressure even more, The American announced that 2026 would be the final year that the prize money would carry over, so this is the ultimate year to be a qualifier and have a chance at $2 million rather than the $1 million touted bonus.

How It Works

Heading | The American Rodeo

The format is similar to some of the tournament rodeos, but is also very unique. The invitees are guaranteed a spot in the finals. The other five will have to earn their way through Friday evening’s competition. They will once again have to be in the top five, out of approximately 15 in each event.

On Saturday, the qualifiers will advance and face five of the best athletes in rodeo, who will have been in the building watching and waiting for the opportunity to get their hands on $100,000. The total money awarded will not be decided until the final bull bucks on Saturday.

After the groups of 10 meet head-to-head, there will be a Championship round of the top four to determine who is the 2026 American Rodeo Champion.

Friday’s semifinals will air live on FS2 at 8:30 pm ET. Saturday’s Showdown Round will air on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET with the Championship Round on FOX at 5 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI, as we will be bringing full coverage all weekend.