The American Rodeo Semifinals Roster Set With $2 Million on the Line

The self proclaimed “Crown Jewel of Rodeo” is about to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The world knows it as The American Rodeo.

Contestants all over the country have been competing for their spot in the semifinals. The successful competitors coming out of the semifinals will be eligible for the $2 million grand prize (the last time this large a prize will be available).

It has been quite a journey for these athletes. They first had to advance from a qualifier. Then they went to their respective Regional Finals, where they had to come out and be in the top five finishers. There were three Regional Finals across various parts of the country meaning that a total of 15 competitors (give or take for ties) will compete at the semifinals.

The roster has been set and the action will happen May 22. Only the top five coming out of the semifinals performance will have the chance to compete against the best in the world on Saturday, May 23.

The top five in the 2025 PRCA/WPRA World Standings have been invited to throw down against the top five coming out of the semi-finals. If the World Standings leader wins their respective event, they will receive $100,000, but if a semifinal qualifier happens to win, they can be eligible for a portion of the grand prize of $2 million.

With the exception of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, this will be the richest event in history.

Here are the top 15 competitors that have worked their way through the long journey to the semifinals.

BAREBACK

Tilden Hooper Tanner Aus Richmond Champion Chett Deitz Bodee Lammers Ty Pope Leighton Berry R.C. Landingham Jacob Lees Kade Berry Keenan Hayes Weston Timberman Daxtyn Feild Mason Stuller Orin Larsen Jayco Roper

BREAKAWAY

Emmry Edwards Rickie Fanning Lydia Townson Kelsie Domer Beau Peterson Timber Allenbrand Kali Jo Bannister Macy Hancock Jackie Crawford ShyAnne Jarrett Hadley Thompson Madison Outhier Fallon Ruffoni Maddy Jacobs Sutton Mang

TEAM ROPING

Team Roper | The American Rodeo

Luke Brown / Buddy Hawkins Owen Gillespie / Cole Walker Clay Smith / Coleby Payne Coy Rahlmann / Logan Medlin Cory Kidd / Carson Johnson Coleman Proctor / Travis Graves Billy Bob Brown / Blaine Vick Conley Kleinhans / Kyler Kanady Chad Masters / Jace Helton JC Yeahquo / Logan Moore Pedro Egurrola / Michael Calmelat Jr Dustin Egusquiza / JC Flake James Arviso / Levi Lord Trevor Brazile / Treston Brazile Kellan Johnson / Trae Smith

SADDLE BRONC

Ryder Sanford Dawson Hay Ben Anderson Layton Green Kole Ashbacher Shorty Garrett Wyatt Casper Kade Bruno Ethan Cart Will Pollock Allen Boore Sage Newman Logan Hay Mitch Pollock Gus Gaillard

STEER WRESTLING

Tristan Martin Gavin Soileau Bridger Anderson Shane Frey Clayton Culligan Riley Duvall Travis Munro Bray Armes Don Payne Riley Barber Kaden Greenfield Justin Shaffer Dalton Massey JD Struxness Rooster Yazzie

TIE DOWN ROPING

Tie Down Roping | The American Rodeo

Bryce Derrer Cason Kingsbury Andrew Burks Cole Clemons Zack Jongbloed Chizm Kuykendall Ty Harris Trevor Hale Ryan Thibodeaux Bobby Abernathy Cory Solomon K.C. Miller Tuf Cooper Dylan Hancock Lane Webb

BARREL RACING

Dusky Lynn Hall Randee Prindle Missy Jean Etheridge Tabitha Dyal Bayleigh Choate Heidi Gunderson Katelyn Scott Samantha Willoughby Hadlee Landers Mindy Holloway Hailey Krahenbuhl Taylor Armenta Tayla Moeykens Blake Molle Autumn Snyder

BULL RIDING

Jayden Roy Jeremy Maisonneuve Jesse Petri Daniel Caetano Feitosa Shane Scott Matt Palmer Kase Hitt Kaiden Loud Luciano de Castro