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The American Rodeo Semifinals Roster Set With $2 Million on the Line

The Regional finals have been completed and now the field is narrowed.
Laura Lambert|
Dusky Lynn Hall
Dusky Lynn Hall | The American Rodeo

The self proclaimed “Crown Jewel of Rodeo” is about to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The world knows it as The American Rodeo.

Contestants all over the country have been competing for their spot in the semifinals. The successful competitors coming out of the semifinals will be eligible for the $2 million grand prize (the last time this large a prize will be available).

It has been quite a journey for these athletes. They first had to advance from a qualifier. Then they went to their respective Regional Finals, where they had to come out and be in the top five finishers. There were three Regional Finals across various parts of the country meaning that a total of 15 competitors (give or take for ties) will compete at the semifinals.

The roster has been set and the action will happen May 22. Only the top five coming out of the semifinals performance will have the chance to compete against the best in the world on Saturday, May 23.

The top five in the 2025 PRCA/WPRA World Standings have been invited to throw down against the top five coming out of the semi-finals. If the World Standings leader wins their respective event, they will receive $100,000, but if a semifinal qualifier happens to win, they can be eligible for a portion of the grand prize of $2 million.

With the exception of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, this will be the richest event in history.

Here are the top 15 competitors that have worked their way through the long journey to the semifinals.

BAREBACK

  1. Tilden Hooper
  2. Tanner Aus
  3. Richmond Champion
  4. Chett Deitz
  5. Bodee Lammers
  6. Ty Pope
  7. Leighton Berry
  8. R.C. Landingham
  9. Jacob Lees
  10. Kade Berry
  11. Keenan Hayes
  12. Weston Timberman
  13. Daxtyn Feild
  14. Mason Stuller
  15. Orin Larsen
  16. Jayco Roper

BREAKAWAY

  1. Emmry Edwards
  2. Rickie Fanning
  3. Lydia Townson
  4. Kelsie Domer
  5. Beau Peterson
  6. Timber Allenbrand
  7. Kali Jo Bannister
  8. Macy Hancock
  9. Jackie Crawford
  10. ShyAnne Jarrett
  11. Hadley Thompson
  12. Madison Outhier
  13. Fallon Ruffoni
  14. Maddy Jacobs
  15. Sutton Mang

TEAM ROPING

Team Roper
Team Roper | The American Rodeo
  1. Luke Brown / Buddy Hawkins
  2. Owen Gillespie / Cole Walker
  3. Clay Smith / Coleby Payne
  4. Coy Rahlmann / Logan Medlin
  5. Cory Kidd / Carson Johnson
  6. Coleman Proctor / Travis Graves
  7. Billy Bob Brown / Blaine Vick
  8. Conley Kleinhans / Kyler Kanady
  9. Chad Masters / Jace Helton
  10. JC Yeahquo / Logan Moore
  11. Pedro Egurrola / Michael Calmelat Jr
  12. Dustin Egusquiza / JC Flake
  13. James Arviso / Levi Lord
  14. Trevor Brazile / Treston Brazile
  15. Kellan Johnson / Trae Smith

SADDLE BRONC

  1. Ryder Sanford
  2. Dawson Hay
  3. Ben Anderson
  4. Layton Green
  5. Kole Ashbacher
  6. Shorty Garrett
  7. Wyatt Casper
  8. Kade Bruno
  9. Ethan Cart
  10. Will Pollock
  11. Allen Boore
  12. Sage Newman
  13. Logan Hay
  14. Mitch Pollock
  15. Gus Gaillard

STEER WRESTLING

  1. Tristan Martin
  2. Gavin Soileau
  3. Bridger Anderson
  4. Shane Frey
  5. Clayton Culligan
  6. Riley Duvall
  7. Travis Munro
  8. Bray Armes
  9. Don Payne
  10. Riley Barber
  11. Kaden Greenfield
  12. Justin Shaffer
  13. Dalton Massey
  14. JD Struxness
  15. Rooster Yazzie

TIE DOWN ROPING

Tie Down Roping
Tie Down Roping | The American Rodeo
  1. Bryce Derrer
  2. Cason Kingsbury
  3. Andrew Burks
  4. Cole Clemons
  5. Zack Jongbloed
  6. Chizm Kuykendall
  7. Ty Harris
  8. Trevor Hale
  9. Ryan Thibodeaux
  10. Bobby Abernathy
  11. Cory Solomon
  12. K.C. Miller
  13. Tuf Cooper
  14. Dylan Hancock
  15. Lane Webb

BARREL RACING

  1. Dusky Lynn Hall
  2. Randee Prindle
  3. Missy Jean Etheridge
  4. Tabitha Dyal
  5. Bayleigh Choate
  6. Heidi Gunderson
  7. Katelyn Scott
  8. Samantha Willoughby
  9. Hadlee Landers
  10. Mindy Holloway
  11. Hailey Krahenbuhl
  12. Taylor Armenta
  13. Tayla Moeykens
  14. Blake Molle
  15. Autumn Snyder

BULL RIDING

  1. Jayden Roy
  2. Jeremy Maisonneuve
  3. Jesse Petri
  4. Daniel Caetano Feitosa
  5. Shane Scott
  6. Matt Palmer
  7. Kase Hitt
  8. Kaiden Loud
  9. Luciano de Castro
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Published
Laura Motley Lambert
LAURA LAMBERT

Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com

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