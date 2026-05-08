Deep Dive: 2026 The American Rodeo Semi-Finals Barrel Racing Contenders

Through a complex qualification system, fifteen contenders have advanced to the Semi-Finals of the 2026 The American Rodeo. Once the competition begins in Texas, that field will narrow to just five barrel racers, who will go head to head with the top five cowgirls from the 2025 WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings in the Showdown Round.

East

Dusky Lynn Hall / Chasin A Win

This incredible duo has put together countless major wins in the past year. One of the newest additions to Hall's string, "Spit," may be small in stature, but he is always a threat to the leaderboard and arena record.

Capitalizing when it counted, this pair snuck into the Finals through the Redemption Round, placing third (the last hole to advance). In the Finals, they clocked the fastest time of the entire event.

Randee Prindle / Red Man Jones

One of the toughest teams in the sport, Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones are a duo that everyone runs to the fence to watch. The pair has never professionally rodeoed full-time, and Red Man Jones is not in many of the lucrative stallion incentives.

That has not stopped them from racking up over $1 million in earnings at open races across the country. They topped Round 1 and stayed consistent throughout the event to earn a seat in The American Rodeo Semi-Finals.

Missy Jean Etheridge / Seis Martinis

Although she may be new to barrel racing, she is no stranger to winning. Missy Jean Etheridge of Corinth, Miss., is an NCHA Non-Pro Hall of Fame cutting horse competitor with more than $1 million in earnings.

Etheridge partnered up with one of the most impressive futurity horses of the 2025 season, trained and campaigned by Dacota Monk. Sired by Tres Seis and out of the great mare Morning Traffic, Seis Martinis gained momentum throughout the summer, making history by winning both Ruby Buckle West and Ruby Buckle Central.

Tabitha Dyal / Slym Shady

Young gun Tabitha Dyal calls on a few incredibly talented horses in her A-string, including former National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Promise Me Fame Guys. In Lexington, Slym Shady stole the spotlight and qualified the nine-year-old to The American Rodeo Semi-Finals.

Bayleigh Choate / TJR Stinson Blue

Speaking of the NFR, TJR Stinson Blue played a big role in Bayleigh Choate's 2022 qualification. She also earned the WPRA Resistol Rookie of the Year title, and in 2024, the pair won the WCRA Rodeo Corpus Christi.

Central

Katelyn Scott | PRCA

Heidi Gunderson / Wonder If Im Lucky

In a tragic and challenging time, Heidi Gunderson and Wonder If Im Lucky have been on a heater. After finishing the 2025 season at the top of the leaderboard in futurity earnings, "Casey" has transitioned successfully to professional rodeos.

In their first derby year together, the pair has continued to rack up major wins, including the Ruby Buckle Central title.

Katelyn Scott / JustA DTF Frenchman

Katelyn Scott and the palomino she calls "Peanut Seed" made more than a few fans after their NFR debut in 2025. The gritty yellow gelding put Scott in World Championship contention, despite coming into the NFR in the No. 15 position. A tragic fall ended that possibility, but Peanut Seed completed the pattern without his rider — a moment that will not soon be forgotten.

Samantha Willoughby / SW The Bayou Bug

Sammie Willoughby and her great gelding, SW The Bayou Bug, have racked up countless major wins and titles in tough Texas competition. Unsurprisingly, they were consistently speedy at the Central Regionals, where they topped the Aggregate and finished third in the Finals.

Hadlee Landers / Regally Classic

Hadlee Landers, a youth competitor, put on an impressive showing with the mare she calls "Cali." They clocked one of the fastest times of the entire event and put together three solid runs to finish amongst some of the best teams in the country.

Mindy Holloway / Heavens Got Credit

Known as "Cornbread," Heavens Got Credit played a key role in Kassie Mowry's 2025 WPRA World Championship. This time, the spotlight is back on his owner, Mindy Holloway, who will get to run in The American Semi-Finals with her great gelding.

West

Hailey Krahenbuhl / Saaul Good

Saaul Good, a standout futurity horse with trainer Dale Long, is now a two-time The American Rodeo qualifier — with two different riders. Since pairing up with his new owner, Hailey Krahenbuhl, "Sully" has dominated at Xtreme Barrel Races and big open events in the western US.

The duo made their run in the Redemption Round count, as they had to make an additional run to earn a spot in the Finals, which they won handily with the fastest time of the rodeo. The hometown win was a massive one for Krahenbuhl, who battled her way back from a tipped barrel in Round 1 of the event.

Taylor Armenta / Hes Got Cat Style

Another major winner at the Burns Events Xtreme races, Taylor Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style are an incredible team to watch. They stayed consistent throughout the weekend, winning Round 2 and finishing second in the Finals.

Tayla Moeykens / KN Fames Best Yet

Tayla Moeykens qualified for her first NFR in 2025. Aboard KN Fames Best Yet, she put together a solid performance at the West Regionals. She will join six of her fellow NFR competitors at The American Rodeo Semi-Finals (five automatically qualify, and Katelyn Scott qualified through the Central Regionals).

Blake Molle / WildChildsGotCashUno

A standout futurity and aged-event horse with trainer Joy Wargo, WildChildsGotCashUno has won big for several great jockeys throughout his career. "JJ" is out of Tana Renick's NFR-qualifying mare, XV Wild Child, and thrives in rodeo settings.

Blake Molle and JJ quickly found their stride together and have been unstoppable. The pair won the aggregate at the West Regionals and remained consistent in the Finals.

Autumn Snyder / Frenchmen Returns

Another Joy Wargo-trained horse and another duo who earned their spot in the Finals through the Redemption Round, Frenchmen Returns and Autumn Snyder made their final run of the event count in a big way. "Duke" and Snyder, like many of the West Regionals teams, have been very successful at Xtreme Barrel Races and tough open races in Utah.