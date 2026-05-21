Shorty Garrett Shares the Mindset Driving His 2026 NFR Return Bid

The phrasing makes it sounds more like a pun, but in reality Shorty Garrett spent a lot of years selling himself short.

In 2014, the Eagle Butte, S.D., cowboy began his professional rodeo career as a saddle bronc rider. Like most in the profession, his goals centered around making enough money to reach the sport’s pinnacle – the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

That dream became reality once in 2020. Many of the other years, Garrett came up just shy, including eight finishes inside the top 40, with four in the top 25.

“I used to focus on making the finals. It was about making the finals and making a profit. I’ve always been one that tries to put those goals out of reach, but I don’t know why I cut myself short for those years just focusing on making the finals. Because then you end up on the bubble or fighting for that last spot to make the finals,” Garrett said. “You’ve got to go big. You’ve got to go for the top. You’ve got to go for the gold buckle. Obviously if you want the gold buckle, you’re gonna be in the finals.”

Experience has served as the best educator, helping Garrett approach competition with a new mentality over the past several years. It’s a big reason he finds himself sitting at No. 13 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s (PRCA) World Standings with almost $48,000 in earnings at the halfway point of the 2026 season.

Garrett opted to stop drinking alcohol, not because he overindulged, but to help his body heal from the rigors of saddle bronc competition. Now in his 30s, the aches and pains of rodeoing are bad enough on their own. Alcohol might temporarily ease discomfort, but its lingering impacts can make life more difficult in the long run. Three years later, he has noticed a difference.

“I told myself, ‘Heck I’m 33 and if I’m going to keep doing this, I’m not going to do it just to be entered. I’m going to do it to achieve the ultimate goal, which is to get that gold buckle. I just wanted to know when I’m done that I didn’t have nothing holding me back,” Garrett said. “Come to find out I didn’t really like drinking anyway. I just like the socialization part of it. And I can work around that. It wasn’t a real hard thing for me to do.”

Coupled with regular exercise and hard work on the ranch – he runs Red Angus cows on about 10,000 acres back home in South Dakota – Garrett has been building for a moment when everything would come together. Things appear headed that direction in 2026.

Garrett picked up money in Fort Worth and San Antonio, along with a few other events during the winter portion of the schedule before making a run to the shootout round at RODEOHOUSTON.

Facing off against PRCA powerhouse Stetson Wright, both men posted 89-point rides in the finale on their respective horses, setting the stage for an unprecedented finish with a ride-off to determine who would take the top honor and who would be runner-up. Wright came away with the edge, going for 84.5 points while Garrett went for 82.

Many might call the result disappointing. Garrett views it as confirmation.

“I love stuff like that. Anytime a guy can go head-to-head with a guy that rides good like that, it just drives you to do much bigger things. It’s awesome,” he said of the $30,000 payday. “It gives a guy a lot of motivation. It just kind of lets you know, ‘Hey, you still are a contender. And you can still do this.’ Given the right horses at the right times, it’ll all fall into place.”

With the summer run looming, Garrett has a sizable rodeo count still available and good jump on earnings so far.

After years of just trying to make the cut for NFR, he’s aiming bigger this time around. And while there’s work to do between now and September 30 when the regular season ends, Garrett isn’t shying away from the challenge.

“It's all about a positive mindset. Rodeo is one of the hardest things on a person‘s mind. You can be riding to the best of your ability, but if you’re not drawing the horses, especially in today’s game, everybody rides great and nobody really stubs their toes anymore and if they do, it’s a big no-no,” Garrett said. “You’ve just got to make sure you master your challenge with a clear mindset and a positive mindset. That’s what it takes to do it.”