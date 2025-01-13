All-Time Leading Riders, Owners, Breeders, and Horses of the Pink Buckle
Less than a decade ago, a program came along that has made an immense impact upon the sport of barrel racing. While incentives were not a new concept, the Pink Buckle was different. At the inaugural event in 2018, the payout was just over $1 million. The most recent event, in October 2024, paid out over $4.6 million. In total, Pink Buckle payouts over the years come to $19.4 million. With futurity, derby, open, and youth divisions, there is something for the whole family at the Pink Buckle.
Dates are set for the 2025 race, which will once again take over the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., October 5-12. There is only one Pink Buckle event each year and to compete, all horses must be paid into the program every year of their life to maintain eligibility. While there are a few very costly ways to pay in some horses that have a missed payment, others are ineligible for life. There is also an entry fee at the event.
In 2024, the Open 4D had $1,375,000 added. The Futurity had $700,000 added, as well as $225,000 to the 2D and $80,000 to the Amateur. The Derby had $470,000 added, along with $180,000 to the 2D. An additional $1 million was available in various sidepots.
Pink Buckle recently released the lists of all-time leading riders, owners, breeders, and horses.
2018-2024 Pink Buckle Top 100 Riders
Futurity trainer Ashley Schafer tops this list at $493,695. Hailing from Comanche, Tex., Schafer had an outstanding Pink Buckle in 2024, adding $147,438 to her earnings. Her futurity partner for the year, Fiesta By Design, earned $146,188 en route to their Futurity Championship.
This list includes top futurity trainers of all ages, along with open and youth competitors. The top 33 on this list have earned over $100,000 at Pink Buckle events, showing just how life-changing this race can be.
2018-2024 Pink Buckle Top 100 Breeders
The Pink Buckle events have been very successful for Ada, Okla. resident, Danny Ray and Victory Farms horses. With over $1 million in earnings just at these races, Victory Farms bred horses have brought fierce competition every year in Guthrie.
2018-2024 Pink Buckle Top 100 Owners
Busby Quarter Horses of Millsap, Tex., holds down the top spot on this list at $429,807. Each year, Busbys have some of the best aged event horses in the business and they shine at the Pink Buckle, just like they do throughout the year.
2018-2024 Pink Buckle Top 100 Money Earning Horses
Top Money Earning Horse, Hello Stella, has won over $1 million in her career, with owner and rider Sharin Hall. The Goodbye Lane daughter has earned $220,910 of that at Pink Buckle events.