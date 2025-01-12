American Contender West Regional Champions Crowned - Who Is Moving On?
It's been three days of incredible rodeo action at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada for the American Contender West Regional Semi-Finals. The field has been narrowed now to the Top 5 in each event that will move on to the Contender Finals to be held the day before The American Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas in April.
Here are your top five in each event along with how they place in the final round in Vegas.
Bareback Riding
I was a tough round of 10 in the bareback riding with each one bringing the heat every time they nodded their head.
Four time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Leighton Berry topped the leaderboard when it was all said and done. He rode his horse for 88-points to earn the championship. He finished ranked at No. 8 in the world for 2024 and has to be feeling pretty good for his chances at the $1 million come April.
The remaining of the top 5 include:
Cole Franks
Waylon Bourgeois
Wacey Schalla
Kaycee Feild
Breakaway Roping
The breakaway roping has become a fan favorite with their fast action. The 13 ladies put on quite a show in the final round. Seven of the ladies roped their calves clean and fast with the split between first and seventh just 1.5-seconds.
At the top of the leaderboar was young cowgirl Sadie Grant from California. She finished her run at 2.27-seconds which was a half a second faster than second place finisher Harley Prior.
The Redemption Round proved to be worth the investment for Florida cowgirl Pryor and she made the best of her opportunity.
Multi-time World Champion and veteran of the sport, Lari Dee Guy rounds out the top three with her time of 2.91.
Finishing out the top five who will advance to the Contender finals are Kaydin Finan and Bailey Girvin.
Team Roping
With World Champions, multiple time NFR qualifiers, and young champions alike, the team roping was packed with talent and it showed when the round was over. Every single time in the top five was in the four second range. No mistakes could be made to earn an advancement.
Kash Bonnett and Logan Cullen from Canada certainly made their trip to Las Vegas worthwhile by winning the final round and punching their ticket to the Contender Finals. When they headed and heeled and the clock stopped, it was a 4.62-second run for the win.
Just three one-hundreths of a second behind was Chad Masters and Cory Petska who certainly are no strangers to high pressure situations. Their run was absolutely beautiful at 4.65-seconds.
Rounding out the top five were the teams of:
Devon McDaniel/Chris Young
Pedro Egurrola/Michael Calmelat Jr.
Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning
Saddle Bronc Riding
If you have been sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for the comeback of Stetson Wright, well you can sit back and relax because he's not just back, he looks better than ever. Giving him a chance at a million dollars is like giving candy to a baby.
You guess it, he is the champion of the West Region and well on his way to the Contender Finals. His ride of 85.5-points was good enough to edge out Allen Boore who marked an 84.5.
The top five finishes out with:
Zachary Dallas
Chase Brooks
Ira Dickinson
Steer Wrestling
Well, the retirees strike again. Luke Branquinho came out of retirement and surprised the world by backing in the box to try to earn the million dollars. Well, possibly to no one's surpirse, Branquinho not only made the top 10, but came back and made the top 5 that will be advancing.
While that is an amazing story, Justin Shaffer really deserves the big storyline. After taking the win in the first round, Shaffer commented about his journey.
"Super blessed with great horses and a great community. My goal changed last year to make my run every time and if they pay me, then they pay me. Instead of putting a bunch of added pressure and trying to make something happen that's not there, I'm just making every run. That comes a lot easier when a guy has the people and animals I do!"
Shaffer has dominated the whole way through the semi-finals and did so again in the final round tonight. With a 4.25-second run he took the win over Luke Branquinho who stopped the clock at a smoking 4.35-seconds.
Rounding out the top 5 are:
Eli Lord
Mike McGinn
Stephen Culling
Tie-Down Roping
Quade Hiatt knows that when in Vegas, you have to lay it all on the line and go fast. That's just what he executed when it was his turn in the finals. When he was done, he threw his hands up at 9.77-seconds and that was good enough for first place.
After just missing the National Finals Rodeo in 2024, Bryce Derrer is well on his way to having a chance at winning the million dollar prize. He finished second in the final round with a 10.46.
Finishing out the top five were:
James Mann
Bo Pickett
Daniel Miranda
Barrel Racing
The only standing ovation received throughout the night came for the child superstar in the barrel race. Fans had to wait until the second to last runner to see the talent and her palomino horse come running down the alley and they didn't disappoint.
Dusky Lynn Hall was poised and ready when it was her turn. She and Aint Seen Famous Yet made a flawless run. You couldn't have fit a piece of paper between the horse and the second barrel. When the clocked stopped Hall had turned in a 14.941 and moved right to the top.
The million dollar Contender prize is certainly in jeopardy with this duo, but she has to qualify out of the Contender finals where she will meet 14 other barrel racers on April 11 in Arilington, Texas.
World Champion veteran cowgirl Sherry Cervi rode her incredible futurity horse in the finals. Cervi had two spots in the semi-finals and made it through on the stellar chestnut mare who performed like a veteran in the final round. The duo posted a 15.147 early on in the round and held onto the lead until Hall.
The remaining top five that will advance are:
Anita Ellis
Paige Jones
Kristin Weaver-Brown
Bull Riding
It was a night that favored some of the best bulls in the world. Only three men that crawled down were able to be successful in the bid for an eight second ride.
An 18-year-old talent from Molalla, Ore. took top honors and earned the $10,000 bonus from the final round. Shane Scott rode for 83.5 points to earn the win.
Scott was followed by 19-year-old Eric Novoa from Vacaville, Cali. with his 81.25 points.
Finishing out the three successful rides was the more veteran rider, Tyler Bingham from Howell, Utah. The three-time NFR qualifier scored 78.75 and moves on to the Contender finals in Arlington.