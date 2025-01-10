10-Year-Old Phenom Steals Show At The American West Regional Contender Semi-Finals
If you follow barrel racing, you have certainly already heard about Dusky Lynn Hall. The 10-year-old barrel racing phenomenon from Huntsville, Texas is at the top of all the leaderboards that she can possibly be.
In fact, she has already won $1 million dollars in the arena of barrel racing and she may be on track to win another $1 million in just a few short months.
Hall was one of 98 barrel racers that made their way to Las Vegas, Nevada to compete inside the South Point Hotel and Casino for a chance to advance to The American Rodeo in April. In order to move on to the finals night of the regional semi-finals, contestants needed to be in the top 10 of the aggregate on two runs.
Aboard Aint Seen Famous Yet, a 10-year-old palomino gelding by Aint Seen Nothin Yet, Hall finished in the third place position for Round No. 1. The little cowgirl with large amounts of talent came back in Round No. 2 and showed the world just exactly how tough she is.
Running the fastest time, by a lot, of the entire event so far, Hall changed the leaderboard with her 14.982. This was three full tenths of a second in front of the second place position.
Not only did Hall win the round and add another $1,623 to her life-time earnings, but she also took over the number one spot in the aggregate and absolutely put her advancement to the finals in concrete.
The top 10 ladies on two go-rounds have already earned their spot into the finals on Saturday evening. The remaining competitors had the chance to buy back into the Redemption Round if they so chose.
Only 25 contestants decided to give it one more chance. These barrel racers had to put a lot on the line to make this one extra run for the chance to move on - $1,030 to be exact is what it cost to enter the Redemption Round. Three people will move out of this round and into the finals making it a total of 13 competitors running to be in the top 5 with a clean slate.
The top 10 who have advanced through the aggregate are:
- Dusky Lynn Hall/Aint Seen Famous Yet/30.361/$3,246
- Jordynn Knight/Heza Swift Spyder/30.578/$2,435
- Anita Ellis/SGL Rico/31.011/$1,758
- Bailey Alvarez/Bellas Epic Booker/31.020/$1,488
- Chery Pinkston/Hes So Epic/31.036/$1.217
- Paige Jones/Famous Hayday/31.110/$947
- Sherry Cervi/MP Ray of Fame/31.144/$812
- Kelly Conrado/Hot N Fast/31.189/$676
- Wenda Johnson/Steel Money/31.207/$541
- Kristin Weaver-Brown/Sockie Shot Ta Fame/31.279/$406
Full results can be found on the Better Barrel Races website.