Athlete of the Week: Joel Harris Has Early Success at His Hometown Rodeo

San Angelo Rodeo Format

The first two rounds of the tie-down roping at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo are held in the 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena.

Once contestants have qualified to Round 3, they move the competition over to the Foster Communications Coliseum, where the performances, Finals, and Cinch Shoot-Out are held.

Harris' Hometown Rodeo

Two-time NFR qualifier, Joel Harris, looked right at home this last week at San Angelo. From claiming his spot into the performances to holding strong in the average, Harris has had a great start to the final "Texas Swing" rodeo.

During the first round of slack Harris roped and tied his calf down in 8.4 seconds to place third. He came out of the box and got his second calf down in 9.5 seconds. Though Harris' 9.5 did not place in the second round, it was good enough to keep him in the average to advance back to the Round 3 performances.

April 3 marked the beginning of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo performances, where Harris was the first tie-down roper out.

Being the first roper in the performances presented Harris with an opportunity to set the pace for the rest of the field, and that is just what he did. With a time of 9.4 seconds, he led his performance and is now placing eighth before the second weekend of rodeoing starts back.

The San Angelo native is currently sitting second in the average with 27.3 seconds on three head. Although there are six performances left, the situation is shaping up to be in Harris' favor to come back for the Finals on April 17.

Joel Harris | Nathan Meyer for Rodeo On SI

Roping Across the Country

Prior to his busy week in San Angelo, Harris spent his weekend competing at the High Desert Stampede in Redmond, Oregon. The trip proved to be successful in adding to his 2026 earnings when Harris' 9.4-second run placed 11th, winning $1,094.

Where Does Harris Stand?

Harris is currently sitting comfortably within the Top 20 for the 2026 World Standings. So far this season, he has acquired $26,013.57.

A potential win at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo could shoot him up higher in the standings and set him up for a great summer run. With plenty of rodeo season ahead, it will be exciting to watch Harris' story continue to unfold.