High Desert Stampede Puts Underdogs in Spotlight With Big Wins

More than one rodeo athlete at the High Desert Stampede in Redmond, Ore., is fighting to break into the top 15 in the World Standings. With winning checks worth over $6,000, a cash prize of this size could be the difference between seeing the Thomas & Mack arena or not.

Underdogs Land on Top

The 2026 rodeo season is picking up speed. The summer months bring some of the biggest payouts of the season, and now is a good time for athletes to build momentum. Former World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider Damian Brennan is fighting to earn his place back at the top, and his win in Oregon is helping him get there.

Sitting at No. 5 in the World Standings, Brennan has earned $55,100. His most recent win earned him a check of $5,894 after an 87.5-point ride on Four Star Rodeo's Stella. Saddle bronc riding remains one of the hardest events to land on top of. The Wright brothers dominate the event year after year, and Stetson Wright currently sits at No. 1 with $134,118.

That amount of cash has him ahead of Brennan by $80,000. While this number seems impossible to catch, cowboys like Brennan will have ample opportunity to catch up this summer.

Rookie bull rider Thayne Elshere is barely cracking the top 50, but he had an amazing weekend in Oregon. His 90-point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Re Do earned him over $6,000 and the win. He currently sits at No. 6 in the all-around race.

No. 11 steer wrestler Jesse Brown came blazing into the arena and scored a 3.1-second run, beating the competition out by nearly two seconds.

Sage Allen is looking for his first qualification to the National Finals Rodeo and his bareback ride of 89 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Big Velvet won the rodeo. It may just give him the momentum he needs to continue to dominate this summer.

Tie-down roper Cody Stewart has yet to be ranked in his career, but he proved he has what it takes as he secured the win in 8.2 seconds. Team roping pair Jake Raley and Russell Cardoza snagged a win with a run of 5.2 seconds, moving them closer to the top 15 as well.

Kathy Grimes is fighting hard to land in the top 15. At No. 22, she came blazing into the arena over the weekend. Her win proves she has the speed to hang with the best of the best in barrel racing, securing the win in 15.26 seconds.

With less than six months to go in the regular season, these medium-sized rodeos will be crucial to athletes looking to head to Las Vegas in December. Hopefully, each win will propel these underdogs into the spotlight for a chance to become a World Champion.