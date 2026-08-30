Athlete of the Week: Newman Captures His First Year-End Xtreme Broncs Title

Sage Newman had a phenomenal week across the Northwest and Badlands. With top finishes at the Xtreme Broncs Finals and Caldwell Night Rodeo, Newman made some great moves in his efforts to return to the Thomas & Mack in December.

Xtreme Broncs Finals

Rapid City, S.D., hosted its eighth Xtreme Broncs Finals on August 26, and with plenty of rank horses and top cowboys, the rounds were packed with huge scores.

In the first round, Newman rode Brookman Rodeo's Flirtacious for 85.5 points to finish in a three-way tie for seventh place. During the final round, the Montana cowboy drew Championship Pro Rodeo's Jazz Bo Depew. The pair matched up for a 91.5-point ride to win the round and $9,656.

To round out the Finals, Newman placed third in the average with a score of 177 on two, winning $10,259. After finishing as the reserve champion multiple times, he finally secured his first Rank 45 Xtreme Broncs Series Year-End title.

The Northwest

Newman also had a great outing at the Caldwell Night Rodeo, placing second in the average with a combined score of 179.5 after two rounds. Powder River Rodeo's After Party took him to the pay window in the first round with an 88.5-point ride.

The five-time NFR qualifier followed that performance up with a 91-point ride on Yule Rodeo's Suspicious Minds to place second in the finals, launching him to second in the average.

In Canby, Ore., Newman split third place with Logan Hay aboard Calgary Stampede's Hotel Acres. His 87-point ride earned him an additional $3,329 for the weekend.

World Standings

Sage Newman | Fernando Sam-Sin

As of August 28, Newman is sitting No. 4 in the PRCA World Standings with $205,806 and is on track for his sixth consecutive trip to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). With the end of the 2026 professional rodeo season closing in, Newman has no plans to let up anytime soon.

"You can't really let up. There's so much money left here at the end of the year. Anybody can make a move. So I want to keep the pedal to the floor but mostly keep doing my job, keep stuff simple and have fun," Newman told Prorodeo.com.

The end of the Playoffs Series is approaching quickly, and spots for Puyallup, Wash., have already been secured. Newman was among those to clinch his spot, qualifying with 897.38 points in the series standings.