San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Concludes Lucrative Texas Winter Run

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo crowned champions over the recent weekend, wrapping up a long stretch of indoor winter building rodeos. Now, professional rodeo athletes will be looking ahead to big payouts further west and north, as the spring and summer runs kick off.

Bareback Riding

Wacey Schalla | Fernando Sam-Sin

Dual-event cowboy Wacey Schalla truly hit his stride in bareback riding last season, and that momentum has carried over to 2026. He finished fourth in Round 1, won the Finals and the Average, banking over $11,000 in San Angelo.

Schalla is not only pursuing NFR qualifications in bareback riding and bull riding, but he also has his eyes on the All-Around Cowboy race, where he finished second to Stetson Wright in 2025.

Steer Wrestling

Jesse Brown's consistency paid off in San Angelo, where he ultimately claimed the win in the Finals en route to capturing the Average title. The Oregon cowboy earned a total of $12,227 for his efforts.

Team Roping

Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira also capitalized on a win in the Finals to help them secure the Average title. One of the most decorated teams in PRORODEO, this duo earned $9,543 each for their victory.

Saddle Bronc Riding

By just one-half point, Chase Brooks claimed the Average win after finishing second in the Finals with a huge 90-point ride. Brooks added $10,978 to his season earnings for his efforts in San Angelo.

Tie-Down Roping

The 20-year-old son of tie-down roping legend, Brent Lewis, Sam Lewis, earned a major victory in San Angelo. Lewis won Round 2, as well as the Finals, ultimately claiming the Average title. The young gun banked an impressive $16,102 throughout the rodeo.

Barrel Racing

Michelle Alley has only competed at nine professional rodeos during the 2026 season and prior to her win in San Angelo, was ranked No. 23 in the World Standings with $24,336.98 in season earnings.

She and her great mare, Lipstick N Stilletos, nearly doubled that number in San Angelo, where they finished second in Round 1, won the Semi-Finals, finished second in the Finals, and topped the Average. Alley was the highest money earner across all events, winning $23,175.

Breakaway Roping

Lowman | Jackie Jenson/For PRCA

With the only sub-two-second run of the rodeo, Danielle Lowman claimed the $4,300 win with her 1.9 in the single-round breakaway roping.

Bull Riding

John Crimber lit the PBR on fire before buying his card in 2026 and hitting the PRORODEO trail. He topped Round 1, earning $7,047. In the Finals, Noah Lee's 93-point ride earned the win, which also helped him claim the Average win. Lee earned $15,150 in San Angelo.