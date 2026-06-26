Athlete of the Week: Suzanne Williams Pockets $16,000 in Six Days

The summer rodeo run is in full swing right now, and the breakaway ropers are taking full advantage of the opportunities presented to them. One cowgirl in particular is moving up the standings quickly.

Suzanne Williams has had a phenomenal week of rodeo with wins in Nevada, Idaho, and her home state of California. Over the course of six days, she won just over $16,000 thanks to a couple of rodeo wins, a few more solid placings, and executing multiple sub-two-second runs.

Nevada Rodeos

In Elko, Williams blasted across the line, roping her calf in 1.8 seconds. Her swift run put her in the top spot at the Silver State Stampede and added $6,331 to her WPRA earnings.

A 2.4-second run at Fallon's 3C PRCA Rodeo tied the Standish, California, cowgirl for fourth to split another $1,445 with Amy Ohrt and Ryland Pintar.

Snake River Stampede

At the Snake River Stampede, Williams split the win in the first round with Rylee George. Both ropers caught their calves in 1.8 seconds to win $3,209 each.

Williams was a 3.4 in the second round, and although she didn't place in the round, her consistency cemented her a spot in the finals. Despite having some tough luck in the finals, Williams still placed in the average with a 5.2 on two head, taking sixth place and $1,728.

California Circuit

During the final matinee on June 21 at the Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo, Williams scored her calf out just right to execute a run of 2.1 seconds to win the California rodeo, adding $3,633 to her circuit earnings.

World Standings

With all of the success Williams has had in the last few days, she has made her way up to ninth in the WPRA world standings. Having attended thirty rodeos so far this season, the 2025 NFBR qualifier has racked up $46,129.80.

In the California circuit standings, Williams is looking to defend her circuit finals and year-end titles after winning both accolades back-to-back in 2024 and 2025. As of June 19, Williams sits in third place with $9,012.25. She also holds on to the seventeenth position for the Cinch Playoff Series with 175.88 points.

After qualifying for her first NFBR in 2025, Williams is looking to clinch a second qualification and take a trip to the Will Rogers Coliseum in December. With the momentum she's built up recently, she has the opportunity to continue to keep the ball rolling as she heads into the remainder of the season.