WPRA Announces Three Year Contract for National Breakaway Finals in Fort Worth

On May 14, 2026, the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), along with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR), announced their collaboration to host the WPRA National Breakaway Finals at the newly renovated Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event, formerly held in Las Vegas, Nev., and known as the National Finals Breakaway Roping, will start this new chapter as a favored rodeo event.

Over the course of the three-year agreement, the championship event will now be held in a city deeply rooted in Western heritage and rodeo tradition, further cementing Fort Worth’s place at the center of the Western sports world.

Last year, the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) was relocated to Fort Worth’s Cowtown Coliseum following the cancellation of the original event due to EHV-1/EHM outbreak, which was scheduled earlier in the month of December. This sparked a connection the WPRA felt drawn to and the experience ultimately helped pave the way for the event’s new home in the Lone Star State.

In the press release issued by the WPRA, WPRA President Heidi Schmidt spoke on the growth of the event and the decision to move it to Cowtown.

“With the overwhelming response we saw last year, we feel moving to a larger venue in Fort Worth will allow this event to continue to grow and evolve for the foreseeable future for our contestants and fans alike,” said Schmidt.

In 2020, the WPRA recognized the FWSSR as the Breakaway Trailblazer Year-End Award recipient, honoring its early leadership in including breakaway roping in its professional tournament-style rodeo and for offering equal pay out to breakaway competitors.

FWSSR Rodeo Director Cal White spoke on the opportunity the partnerships bring to Fort Worth and the conditioned elevation of breakaway roping on a major stage.

“Hosting these high-caliber WPRA athletes brings another top-tier competitive event to Fort Worth, where we enthusiastically celebrate the Western way of life,” said White. “The Will Rogers Coliseum is a perfect venue for Western sports, and we’re excited about this new partnership to draw greater attention to breakaway roping and continue highlighting these amazing women.”

This is just the beginning of breakaway roping’s story in Fort Worth. As the sport continues to grow, the athletes alongside the WPRA and FWSSR are stepping into a new chapter– one defined by momentum, opportunity, and a shared commitment to taking the sport exactly where it’s meant to go.