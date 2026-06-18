The Week’s Top Earners in Pro Rodeo Came From 2 Very Different Events

As predicted, this week was going to be a big one for cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The winter rodeos are always fun and pay well, but this is when the real trail begins.

These athletes can be found in a different city and usually a different state daily. Standings will be changing drastically from week to week with all of the money up for grabs. Hot streaks, slumps and everything in between will happen as the clock ticks down on the season.

There were some huge moves made in the standings this week so let’s delve right in.

Bull Riding

Bull riding | 2L Media, LLC

We start here because this is where the top money earner resides for the week and it’s no surprise. Rodeo On SI alerted you that there was a newcomer and he was one to watch.

John Crimber has arrived in ProRodeo and he is taking the bull riding by storm. Just this past week he won $20,395 and rocketed up the standings seven spots. Crimber now sits at No. 7 and doesn’t look like he will be slowing down.

Then there’s ‘Superman’ himself, Stetson Wright. He hasn’t taken his foot off the gas either, earning $15,752 this week. Colton Bryram moved up three spots with his $13,625 earnings.

Noah Lee is still hot on the trail of the NFR and the Resistol Rookie of the Year title. Lee deposited $13,274 to both accounts.

Barrel Racing

Barrel Racing | 2L Media, LLC

Jump right on over to the Women’s Professional Rodeo side of things to the number two money earner for the week. Carlee Otero was hot over the last few days. All in all, she added an impressive $18,646 to her account.

Tayla Moeykens also enjoyed some nice paydays by winning $11,360 and jumping up two spots to number nine.

The biggest story coming out of the WPRA this week was the announcement by LaTricia Duke that she was headed home for a while. Unfortunately, her horse that she loving calls Carlos was injured at a rodeo and they are going to have to go home and rehab. The timeline wasn’t clear, but given that this is a very important time of year, this is devastating.

Bareback Riding

Bareback Riding | 2L Media, LLC

Jacob Lees vaulted up to No. 4 in the standings after winning $13,259. Kashton Ford made the biggest jump, up four spots to number 13, after he deposited $9,887.

As everyone knows, Rocker Steiner is home recovering from surgery and the cowboys behind him in the standings are trying their best to gain ground. Bradlee Miller is now just $1,308 behind the world champion.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Saddle Bronc Riding | 2L Media, LLC

Nearly unbelievable, but Stetson Wright didn’t add a single dollar to these standings on the week. Lefty Holman was the biggest winner with his massive $12,721.

Ben Andersen made a move into the top 15 after earning $10,752. Both Chase Brooks and Kade Bruno broke the $100k mark.

Steer Wrestling

Steer Wrestling | 2L Media, LLC

Tyke Kipp jumped up two spots to the No. 4 position and is making a strong bid toward his first NFR qualification. The Lordsburg, New Mexico, man has already earned $64,025 in 2026. While that probably won’t be enough to punch his ticket to Las Vegas, there is still plenty of time and this guy is after it.

Dalton Massey has also been impressive, jumping six spots in the standings to number eight after winning $11,286.

World champion Tyler Waguespack soared past the $100k threshhold after winning $6,214.

Team Roping

Team Roping | 2L Media, LLC

On the heading side of things, Tyler Tryan had the biggest week at $14,733 to move up to No. 7. Kaleb Driggers had a massive payday at $12,464, which let him move past Tanner Tomlinson in the standings.

Tee McLeod made the largest positional move going up nine spots to No. 10 after earning $8,443.

Korbin Rice joined the $100k club with $101,330 so far this year.

Junior Nogueira was the high money winner on the heeling side with his $12,464 while Landen Glenn made the biggest jump in the standings going up eight spots.

There are several new faces in the top 20, including Nicky Northcott, Jake Edwards, Denton Dunning, and Logan Medlin.

Tie-Down Roping

Tie-Down Roping | 2L Media, LLC

Trevor Hale had a huge week and moved up five spots in the standings to now be included in the top 15. He earned $12,576 to sit at No. 14. Shane Hanchey was second in earnings with $6,640.

Haven Meged and Kyan Wilhite both had strong weeks earning more than $6,000 each.

Riley Webb continues to dominate the event sitting pretty with $151,178 which is nearly $35,000 ahead of second place.

Breakaway Roping

Breakaway Roping | 2L Media, LLC

Back to the ladies’ side of things, the 2025 World Champion Taylor Munsell had a great week of $9,881 allowing her to pass Rylee George and take over second place in the standings.

George is still roping good earning $7,797, so you know these ladies at the top will be battling all summer.