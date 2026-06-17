Weekend Rodeo Recap: From Oregon to Oklahoma, Rodeo Athletes Won Big

There is no busier time of year for professional rodeo athletes than the summer run. From Oregon to Oklahoma, big names topped the leaderboards over the recent weekend. With three and one-half months remaining in the regular season, every dollar counts as these cowboys and cowgirls vie for spots inside the top 15 in the World Standings.

Eastern Oregon Livestock Show - Union, Ore.

Steer wrestler Mike McGinn had a profitable trip to the Pacific Northwest, topping Union and placing third at Klamath Falls for a total payday of over $5,000.

The rookie race continues to heat up, with Ketch Kelton and Denton Dunning each earning $4,355 for the win in team roping. They finished fourth in Klamath Falls, adding another $2,611 each to their season earnings.

Macy Young claimed a huge win in breakaway roping, banking $4,874 for her 2.3-second run.

Jana Bean made a pair of 17.1-second runs in Union and Eagle, claiming the win in Union and finishing second in Eagle, earning roughly $7,500 on the two runs.

Noah Lee is dominating the rookie race in bull riding and a $3,976 check for the win in Union helped him further that lead.

Klamath River Round Up - Klamath Falls, Ore.

Bareback rider Clayton Biglow continues to build momentum in 2026, earning another win in Klamath Falls for nearly $4,000. He earned another $2,300 check for fifth at Livermore, one of his California Circuit rodeos.

Sage Newman | Fernando Sam-Sin

Sage Newman continues his hot streak in 2026, notching another win for $3,835 for his 89-point ride.

Though the duo has only hit a handful of rodeos this spring, Kathy Grimes and KG Just Money earned another professional rodeo win in Klamath Falls, banking $3,454 and remaining inside the top 20 in the World Standings.

Eagle Rodeo - Eagle, Idaho

Cooper Cooke earned two major bareback riding wins on the weekend, banking over $8,000 between Eagle and Union.

Alley and Stiletto | Fernando Sam-Sin

Michelle Alley and the great mare Lipstick N Stilletos put together a solid winter at the buildings, but the duo appears happy to be back outside. Running the only sub-17-second run of the rodeo and winning the barrel racing by three-tenths of a second, they netted $4,312 in Eagle.

Bull rider Dalton Allred went 90.5 points for a $4,963 win.

Livermore Rodeo - Livermore, Calif.

R.C. Landingham claimed another California Circuit victory, topping the bareback riding with an 86-point ride.

Clocking in at 4.7 seconds, Cody Snow and Lane Mitchell secured the team roping win and $4,071 each.

Another successful California Circuit cowboy, Bailey Small, topped the saddle bronc riding for $4,033.

By a three-tenth margin, Lindsey Muggli earned the barrel racing win and $3,347.

Parker County Sheriffs Posse Frontier Days And PRCA Rodeo - Weatherford, Texas

Stopping the clock at 8.9 seconds and earning the win by one-half second, Ryan Thibodeaux banked $3,739 for the tie-down roping victory.

One of our featured interviewees of the week, Kappie Bryant, claimed two pro rodeo victories over the weekend. A $4,361 check for the barrel racing win in Weatherford will boost her substantially in the Texas Circuit Standings.

John Crimber | PBR

Rookie contender John Crimber continues to rack up the checks, tying for first in bull riding with T Parker and banking $4,202.

Woodward Elks Rodeo - Woodward, Okla.

Riley Duvall earned the steer wrestling win and $2,956 for his 4.1-second run.

In a tight team roping, Tanner Tomlinson and Wesley Thorp came out on top, each earning $4,653.

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

Three-time World Champion Riley Webb took the tie-down roping win by a full second for $4,829.

Dual-event cowgirl Josey Murphy topped the breakaway roping with a 2.2-second run, worth $5,960.

John Crimber struck again, scoring 92.5 points and earning $5,411 for the bull riding win.

101 Wild West Rodeo - Ponca City, Okla.

Emily Beisel | WPRA

Barrel racer Emily Beisel shared on social media that she has now won Ponca City three times since 2016, all aboard her great horse Pipewrench.