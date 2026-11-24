The 2026 Prairie Circuit Finals were an action-packed end to the 2026 rodeo season. The circuit finals took place at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas, crowning both the average and year-end champions of the circuit.

Prairie Circuit Finals took place last weekend and featured two competitors who will soon be headed to the National Finals Rodeo, December 3rd-12th at the Thomas and Mack, No.2 barrel racer Emily Beisel and Riley Duvall (No.10) in the Steer Wrestling.

Four other competitors in the Prairie Circuit are headed to the NFR this year, but they did not attend the Prairie Circuit Finals.

Bareback Riding

The Eck Brothers (Bryce and Colt) owned the Bareback riding this past weekend, each splitting the No.1 position in the first round. Bryce won second in the second round, and the brothers were No.1 and No. 2 in Round Three.

Bryce ended up splitting the average title with Quintonn Lunsford, adding over $9,000 to his total after a successful weekend.

Steer Wrestling

The NFR-qualifying cowboy, Riley Duvall, proved himself this weekend with three consistent runs, a win in Round Three, and the average title for the weekend.

Riley came out of the weekend $8,000 richer, riding a high on his way to the biggest stage of the year.

Riley has also earned his qualification to the NFR Open.

Tie-Down Roping

Mason Stueve had a fast and consistent weekend, taking the average title at his very first circuit finals.

The 21-year-old cowboy took second in all three rounds, which set him up perfectly for his average championship.

He finished with a combined time of 27.3 seconds in three rounds and added $9390 to his earnings.

Barrel Racing

Ivy Hurst was the fastest barrel racer of the weekend, clocking three incredible runs and winning the average. She won the first round with a 17.25 and came third in Round 2 with a 17.31

Ivy Hurst ran the fastest time of the weekend (17.14) tied with Emily Beisel, who is currently sitting second in the world.

Ivy finished the weekend with $9,528 added to her career earnings and a qualification to the NFR open.

Bull Riding

Jackson Ward captured the Prairie Circuit Finals Title by a landslide, earning 171 points on two rides. The second-place cowboy, Cash Toews, followed behind him with 84.5 points for one good ride.

Ward split the Round One win with Patterson Starcher and took home the Round Two win. He finished the weekend with more than $12,000 added to his yearly total.

Bull rider Jackson Ward captures @BootBarn Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo title!



Full Story 📰 ⤵️https://t.co/aKzFpJ4ypO pic.twitter.com/GP7hu9nPvM — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) November 23, 2026