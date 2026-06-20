Barrel Racers Capitalize on Big Payouts at Pair of Colorado Aged Events

While temperatures across the country are heating up, barrel racers and many top futurity trainers spend a good portion of June in Colorado. With two of the best aged events of the entire year held on back-to-back weekends in Montrose, the competition was stacked and payouts were huge.

Colorado Classic

Futurity

Riding Sarah Pauels' Chasin Tres Cans (Tres Seis x VF Chasin Cans x Eddie Stinson), Joy Wargo banked nearly $50,000 and earned dual championships over the recent weekend. "Chase" and Wargo topped both the Colorado Classic Stallion Incentive Futurity and the DePaolo Equine Concepts Open Futurity.

The duo improved upon their Round 1 time of 15.421 by one-half second, clocking one of only two sub-15-second times of the entire event. Their 14.912 in Round 2 swept nearly every division and sidepot.

They added to their futurity earnings from the Slot Race, Open, Gold Rush Open Incentive, Breeders Challenge Open Bonus, Future Fortunes Open 1D Bonus, and the Xtreme Million sidepot.

Derby

Taylor Langdon and KissMyButtGoodbye made their mark during the stallion's futurity year, earning six figures in their debut season together. "Strutter" continues to prove he is far from done making his name known, finishing as the Run at the Rose Reserve Derby Champion the weekend before the Colorado Classic.

With a 15.273 and a 15.152, the duo captured the Colorado Classic Stallion Incentive Maturity Championship. Throughout her two-week stay in Montrose, with a pair of standout horses, Langdon pocketed nearly $32,000 before incentives.

Out of Langdon's great mare, Vegas Firefighter (who was trained by Futurity Champion, Joy Wargo), and by The Goobye Lane, "Strutter" has been a labor of love for Langdon and her significant other, Ty Wallace.

Bred by Langdon, started by Wallace, and trained on the barrels by Langdon, Strutter is so similar to his dam that he runs in the same bit Vegas Firefighter won so much in throughout her great career.

The duo finished Reserve Champions in the Open Maturity to Brooklyn Stallone and Divide The Seis (Divide The Cash x Lil Rising Star x Tres Seis). A 10-year-old gelding, "Leroy," and Stallone, a high school sophomore, have achieved countless rodeo wins together and added roughly $18,000 to their lifetime earnings in Colorado.

Run at the Rose

Futurity

Colorado cowgirl Kim Schulze has been making a big splash this year aboard Aint Seen Sassy Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x HotSass x Royal Shake Em). The pair claimed a major win early in the season, sweeping the Dixie Classic Futurity in Hurricane, Utah, where they set a new arena record.

In Montrose, the duo finished second in Round 1 and topped Round 2 with a 15.22, which also won the Sunday Open. Adding nearly $12,000 to their lifetime earnings, Schulze and "Gritty" earned the Run at the Rose Futurity Championship.

Trained by Jordon Briggs and purchased by Schulze just over a year ago, five-year-old Gritty has the kind of running style that brings fans lining up to the fence to watch.

Derby

In the single-round Derby, Taylor Langdon went 1-2 with her pair of amazing home-trained winners. Hes Got The Sting (Feel The Sting x Luna Epic x Epic Leader) topped the Derby with a 15.245, and KissMyButtGoodbye was a close second, clocking in at 15.350.