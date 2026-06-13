No. 2 Ranked Barrel Racer Latricia Duke and ‘Carlos’ Sidelined Due to Injury

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the No. 2-ranked barrel racer in the 2026 World Standings shared on social media that she and her main mount, Carlos, were headed home to address an injury.

Latricia Duke and DM He Will Run Em ("Carlos") put together an incredible performance at the winter building rodeos, climbing to No. 2 in the World Standings, with $93,183 in season earnings. The duo caught fire during the lucrative Texas Swing, winning rounds consistently.

Duke, who had not intended to rodeo seriously in 2026 following the retirement of her 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, DM High Roller ("Vanilla Wafer"), planned to enjoy her last season at the limited-entry rodeos.

Though she and Wafer fell just short of qualifying for the 2025 NFR, they finished inside the top 30, earning them a seat at many of the top winter rodeos. Carlos had other plans for Duke's 2026 season, going on a hot streak and dominating at some of the toughest rodeos in the world.

Duke shared on social media on June 11 that Carlos sustained an injury at Eagle, Idaho, which will have him sidelined from competition "for a while." Her priority was to get her great gelding home, where her team could give him the best care, as he began his recovery.

Ever grateful, Duke finished the post with:

"I am not sure what the rest of the year has for us, but this journey started by the grace of God, and we will never stop giving him the glory, whether it’s the wins or the setbacks. God is always good."

Although Duke did not share an anticipated timeline for the pair's return, they have roughly $45,000 buffering them from the No. 3 cowgirl in the standings. If the duo can make their way back into the arena later in the season, an NFR qualification is certainly not off the table.

The Bloodlines Behind the Success

Duke and DM High Roller | Fernando Sam-Sin

A six-year-old gelding by $11.4 million sire, Eddie Stinson, Carlos is a maternal brother to Vanilla Wafer. Duke won extensively at all levels on Happy To Run Em (Firewater On The Rocks x Lady Rompin x Tiny Tornado Too), lovingly known as "Kylee."

Lady Rompin, a sale barn purchase, changed Duke's life and has become one of the cornerstones of her breeding program. Those strong maternal genetics have produced countless winners, and Vanilla Wafer is now helping build the next generation from the breeding barn.

Although Duke competed at her first NFR in 2024, she has long been a legend in barrel racing, with an impressive list of accolades at the aged events. For the majority of her career, her focus was on training futurity horses, and Duke was a million-dollar cowgirl in the days long before high-paying stallion incentives.

Though we will certainly miss seeing this duo competing, we have faith that any setback can be turned into a great comeback, especially for a duo with the grateful mentality Duke and Carlos have.