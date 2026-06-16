Double the Buckskins, Double the Wins for Barrel Racer Kappie Bryant

When a little buckskin horse named Smooth As Rico Suave entered Kappie Bryant's life, no one knew what the future would hold — including Bryant.

Affectionately known as "Pancakes," the now eight-year-old gelding by A Smooth Guy and out of Little Thunder Rolls (Royal Quick Dash x Expressly Six x Streakin Six) has built an impressive fan club.

When Halyn Lide came down the alley on Pancakes inside the Thomas & Mack Arena at the 2025 NFR, those who knew the pint-sized powerhouse were not surprised to see him shut the clock off in an impressive fashion.

Hanging with the most elite horses in the sport, Pancakes stepped onto one of the largest stages in the sport and proved that dynamite comes in small packages.

Prior to making his presence widely known at the Super Bowl of rodeo, Pancakes had steadily been winning at some of the toughest barrel racing events across the country with Bryant for a few years.

A Standout Season in 2026

Bryant and Pancakes | Kappie Bryant

The duo has been unstoppable in 2026, earning roughly $92,000 between a pair of major wins at Rodeo Corpus Christi and the Premier Women's Rodeo World Championship, as well as checks at the Royal Crown OKC.

Pancakes, who banked a little over $100,000 in official earnings in 2025, is on track to set the bar even higher this year.

"He is so fun. I don't even have words for him," Bryant told us. "He's like a golden retriever; he makes you have a good day."

The pair has steadily picked up checks at major events all year, but the month of May was a game-changer for the duo. Their highest money-earning win of the year so far came at the inaugural Premier Women's Rodeo (PWR) World Championship.

Despite Pancakes' small stature, Bryant did not feel the pair had an advantage in Cowtown Coliseum, where the $800,000-added event was held.

"In the past, we have made more mistakes in a small pen," Bryant explained.

The pair had consistently clocked 13.4s and 13.6s in Cowtown, but Bryant felt that would not be fast enough for the PWR. Pancakes blew those times out of the water, clocking in at 13.261 and 13.259 on the duo's first two runs.

The little buckskin was not done just yet. Pancakes and Bryant won the Semi-Finals with a 13.072 and topped the Championship Round with a lightning-fast 13.062.

Bryant and Pancakes | Kappie Bryant

Bryant had approached the event with a specific strategy, knowing Pancakes excels with more runs, and focusing on the average.

"If he had shaken his head, his bridle would have fallen off in the first three rounds," she told us of her decision to let Pancakes' bit down to keep him as free as possible.

"I knew they took back five in the average, and in my head, I knew I would be running at $60,000. I just had to get there. I wasn't trying to be a fast time in any of the rounds. I was trying to be smart and keep myself in the average."

The approach paid off dividends, and the duo walked away with the victory.

Another Winning Buckskin

Bryant's team has carried the momentum of May right into a successful June, kicking off the summer rodeos with a splash.

Over the recent weekend, Bryant claimed a pair of professional rodeo wins. Making the milestone even more special, she earned one aboard each of her buckskin powerhouses.

Not to be confused with Pancakes, RDC NoFunnyBidness ("Maple") is Bryant's 2026 futurity horse. By Aint Seen Nothin Yet and out of StreakinGiveMeAWink by A Streak Of Fling, Maple has been making waves in her first year of competition.

"Maple looks just like him and works so similarly, so I have Pancakes and Maple," Bryant laughed.

Pancakes and Maple doubled down on the weekend, with each horse earning their first professional rodeo win and adding nearly $5,000 to Bryant's WPRA season earnings.

For Bryant, the dual wins fit her 2026 goals perfectly: focus on Texas Circuit rodeos and capitalize on events where she feels her horses will succeed the most.

"I'm getting to do what I love every day on a horse that is incredible. I don't know how to be anything but happy about that," Bryant concluded.