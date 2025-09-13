Youth Barrel Racing Phenom Tops Fizz Bomb Classic and Breaks Arena Record

In an outstanding week of competition at the Fizz Bomb Classic in Gillette, Wyo., we saw new arena records, huge wins, and countless incredible runs.

Futurity

With the first new arena record of the week, Kathy Grimes and KG Just Money (PC Frenchmans Hayday x KG JusticeWeExpected x Judge Cash) took the Round 1 win for $3,701. Their 14.563 bested the former record set during the Cowboy State Stallions Slot Race at the 2024 Fizz Bomb by Dusky Lynn Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet.

Grimes and "Showie" were back strong in Round 2, taking another win with a 14.732. They also banked $4,934 for the average championship. With open and incentive money, Grimes banked over $80,000 for the week and the wins pushed Showie over $300,000 in lifetime earnings.

Derby/Maturity

Dusky Lynn Hall dominated the Fizz Bomb for the second year in a row, claiming four of the top six checks in Round 1. JH Firewater Honor (FirewaterOnTheRocks x Packin Honor Jet x Packin Sixes) took the win with a 14.892, Chasin A Win finished second, Aint Seen Famous Yet placed third, and KD Baby Driver took fourth. Hall ran the only three sub-15-second times of the derby.

In Round 2, it was Chasin A Win (Chasin Aces N Fame x The Lion Queen x Highly Visible) who took the top spot with another arena record. Reclaiming the record she held prior to Kathy Grimes' Round 1 futurity run, Hall and the 2020 gelding clocked a 14.423. Again, she ran the only three sub-15-second runs of the derby, taking second on Aint Seen Famous Yet and third on KD Baby Driver. JH Firewater Honor finished sixth.

In the average, it was Chasin A Win for the championship, followed by 2024 champion, Aint Seen Famous Yet, JH Firewater Honor in third, and KD Baby Driver in fourth.

Hall and Chasin A Win topped the Fizz Fortune High Stakes 1D, Sunday Open 1D, and several other sidepots. Based on our calculations, Hall banked over $45,000 at the Fizz Bomb before adding any incentive money or her $20,000 slot race win.

Cowboy State Stallion Slot Race

One of the biggest hits of 2024, a brand new event hosted by the Cowboy State Stallion Incentive, returned in 2025. The Cowboy State Stallion Slot Race is a standalone event for horses paid into the incentive. The $1,500 entry fee race, capped at 60 slots, made headlines last year when young Hall broke the arena record to take the win.

This year, she and "Wally" (Aint Seen Famous Yet) were back to defend their title in a tough group of horses and riders. Clocking a 14.772, they took the big check for $20,000 and the 1D win.

Futurity champions, Grimes and Showie, ran the only other 14-second run of the night at 14.896 for a second-place finish and $14,200.

