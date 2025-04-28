Battle Born Broncs Crowned Talented Familiar Names as Their 2025 Champions
The 2025 Battle Born Broncs has come and gone for the year, but not without making history and crowning champions.
The talented lineup of bareback and saddle bronc riders, along with rough stock from contractors like Burch Rodeo, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics, and Corey & Lange Rodeo, made for an unforgettable year in Fallon, Nev.
Just before Rocker Steiner’s win at RODEOHOUSTON, this 21-year-old cowboy was considering heading home for the year, thinking there wouldn’t be a chance for him to earn enough to make a fourth consecutive trip back to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).
Over the past month, Steiner has changed his season, earning nearly $80,000 in a matter of weeks—money that counts to the world standings and season earnings. On top of that, he earned another $100,000 at an unsanctioned rodeo, The American. The surge launched him to number two in the world standings, and after his win in Fallon, he made history as the first-ever two-time champion in Battle Born Broncs history.
Steiner matched with Sozo, a 15-year-old mare from Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics. Sozo has quite the resume behind her, which includes 10 trips to the NFR to buck on the brightest stage.
Sozo and Steiner are no strangers to each other—they teamed up in 2023 in Filer, Idaho, scoring 88.5 points to claim the bareback champion title at the Magic Valley Stampede.
In Fallon, they left the chutes and danced their way to 89 points, which positioned them at the top of the leaderboard and earned them the victory. Steiner earned $7,924, which added to his season earnings and will keep him on the road campaigning for another year to compete on the most significant stage in rodeo.
Four-time NFR saddle bronc qualifier Sage Newman and newer name Darcy Radel, who calls Injune, Queensland home, tied for the saddle bronc champion title. They both scored 88.5 points on stellar four-legged animal athletes.
Newman was matched with Lunatic Nation from Burch Rodeo, and Radel was matched with one iconic saddle bronc horse whom many know: THE Black Tie from Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics.
They both earned $7,025 each to add to their 2025 season earnings.
As many rough stock athletes make their way to the sunny weather that the spring run can offer, Steiner, Newman, and Radel have all built momentum they hope to carry into the season ahead of them.