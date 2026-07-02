Breakaway Roper Danielle Lowman Shatters Arena Record in Greeley

Danielle Lowman is the queen of lightning-fast runs in the breakaway roping, and she just added another arena record to her resume at the Greeley Stampede.

Lowman split the win with Hali Williams in Round 1 with a 1.9-second run. After a rough short round in the breakway roping, Lowman only needed to be 2.6 seconds or faster to take the lead in the aggregate. In typical Danielle Lowman style, she came out of the gates ready to be fast, and clocked a 1.6-second run.

The two runs made Lowman an impressive 3.5 seconds on two calves, which took the lead by more than a second.

Lowman is no stranger to sub 2-second runs or arena records. In 2024, she broke the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo arena record with a 1.6-second run. Then, she broke another record at Rodeo Austin with a 1.5-second run.

Though Lowman's style can be hit or miss, it allows her to make blistering fast runs when she needs them. She's had a solid start to the summer run, placing at the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo in Vernal, Utah, the Silver State Stampede in Elko, Nev., and The Desert Rodeo in Thermal, Calif.

Lowman, a three-time National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier, missed qualifying in 2025 and ended her season at No. 30 in the world standings. This year, however, she looks like she'll be headed back to the finals once again. Lowman currently sits at No. 12 in the standings. While there are still a lot of rodeos left in the season, if she can keep up her momentum from Greeley, we might get to see the "D-Low Show" in action at the finals again this year.

The National Finals Breakaway Roping, formerly hosted ahead of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, was moved to Fort Worth, Texas, in 2025 in the wake of the EHV-1 outbreak. With the massive popularity of the finals in Fort Worth, the WPRA announced that Texas would become the new home of the NFBR, at least for the next three years.

While Lowman missed out on roping at the finals in the new Fort Worth atmosphere last year, she's making strides to come back strong in 2026.

Greeley Stampede Breakaway Results

Average:

1. Danielle Lowman - 3.5 seconds/2 calves

2. Jill Tanner - 4.6 seconds/2 calves

2. Jordi Edens-Mitchell - 4.6 seconds/2 calves

4. Jackie Crawford - 4.7 seconds/2 calves

5. Kirby Rawlinson - 14.4 seconds/2 calves

Finals:

1. Danielle Lowman - 1.6 seconds

2. Jordi Edens-Mitchell - 2.4 seconds

3. Jill Tanner - 2.5 seconds

3. Jackie Crawford - 2.5 seconds

5. Kirby Rawlinson - 12.1