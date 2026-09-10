Bringing the Heat to the Pacific Northwest: Puyallup Rodeo Roster Set

With $616,000 added, the Puyallup (Wash.) Rodeo, September 10-13, will be a crucial event in the professional rodeo season. The culmination of a year's worth of earning points toward the CINCH Playoffs Series, Puyallup invites the top 23 athletes in each event and the event winners at the NFR Open.

As part of the Washington State Fair, Puyallup is a unique experience for cowboys and cowgirls. It will kick off later this week, and the roster is out. A stacked daysheet in every performance will bring high stakes and a lot of action to the table.

Bareback Riding

September 10 September 12 Jacek Frost Nick Pelke Bryce Eck Ben Kramer Kashton Ford Carson Hildre Daxtyn Feild Tanner Aus Garrett Shadbolt Roedy Farrell Jacob Lees Clay Jorgenson Luke Thrash Mason Stuller Clayton Biglow R.C. Landingham Cooper Cooke Bradlee Miller Keenan Hayes Cole Reiner Leighton Berry Kade Sonnier Jayco Roper Jess Pope

Wacey Schalla was replaced in bareback riding by Daxtyn Feild, who is currently No. 25 in the World Standings. This could be a game-changer for his season, as he is $40,000 outside the top 15.

He would need to make some major moves to qualify for the NFR, but with big money up for grabs in Puyallup and later in the month at Sioux City, it is a possibility.

Saddle Bronc Riding

September 10 September 12 Lefty Holman Mitchell Story Q Taylor Tanner Butner Statler Wright Logan Hay Cash Wilson Zac Dallas Darcy Radel Jake Finlay Shorty Garrett Ross Griffin Waitley Sharon Gus Gaillard Sage Newman Zeke Thurston Wyatt Casper Brody Wells Brody Cress Damian Brennan Kade Bruno Rusty Wright Stetson Wright Ryder Wright

There were no changes in this event regarding releases or turnouts. We did a deep dive of how the Playoffs could impact the NFR qualifications this year.

Bull Riding

September 10 September 12 Tyler Kippes John Crimber Billy Quillan Dakota Hill Jace Trosclair Tristan Mize Cullen Telfer Roscoe Jarboe Eyer Morrison Koby Jacobson Josh Frost Gavin Knutson Lane Vaughan Clayton Sellars Hayden Welsh Qynn Andersen Colten Fritzlan Braxton Whitesell TJ Gray Stetson Wright Noah Lee Luke Mackey Dustin Boquet Tristen Hutchings

One of the most brutal events in rodeo, it is unsurprising that there were two replacements in bull riding. Hudson Bolton and Colton Byram were both doctor releases, giving Dustin Boquet and John Crimber a chance to move into the draw.

Tie-Down Roping

September 10 September 12 Marcos Costa Cash Hooper Brodey Clemons Tom Crouse Britton Bedke Bo Pickett Hunter Herrin Cory Solomon Kyan Wilhite Chase Webster Zack Jongbloed Shad Mayfield Cole Clemons Trevor Hale Bryce Derrer Buck Calhoun Ty Harris Jon Douch Dylan Hancock Haven Meged Kincade Henry Shane Hanchey Joel Harris Riley Webb

As is the case for the rest of the timed events, there were no changes to the draw in tie-down roping. This is an incredibly impressive field, and we will be seeing a knife fight of fast times as it comes down to the wire for NFR qualifications.

Team Roping

September 10 September 12 Brenten Hall/Wyatt Cox Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake Derrick Begay/Colter Todd Cash Duty/Trent Vaught Tee McLeod/Landen Glenn Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman Cody Snow/Lane Mitchell Coleman Proctor/Travis Graves Luke Brown/Hunter Koch Ketch Kelton/Denton Dunning Clint Summers/Jade Corkill Garrett Tonozzi/Trey Yate Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin Cory Kidd/Carson Johnson Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne Brye Crites/Ross Ashford Clay Smith/Douglas Rich Tanner Tomlinson/Wesley Thorp James Arviso/Levi Lord Andrew Ward/Jake Long Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira

The team roping holds a mixed roster of veteran and young-gun teams, so this will be a great event to watch. It could be any man's game depending on how the day falls.

Steer Wrestling

September 10 September 12 Travis Munro Mason Couch Justin Shaffer Clay Tom Hurt Garrett Oates Ty Erickson Riley Duvall Talon Roseland Chance Howard Will Lummus Traver Johnson Grant Peterson Bridger Anderson Trisyn Kalawaia Dalton Massey Eli Lord J.D. Struxness Mike McGinn Cash Robb Rowdy Parrott Seth Peterson Tyler Waguespack Tristan Martin Jesse Brown

The steer wrestling roster is full of NFR qualifiers, World Champions, and standout rookie competitors. Again, we can expect to see some of the best rodeo action of the entire year in Puyallup for this event.

Barrel Racing

September 10 September 12 Heidi Gunderson Michelle Alley Hailey Kinsel Kim Squires Emma Parr Abby Phillips Summer Kosel Lisa Lockhart McKenna Coronado Raelin Jurgens Loralee Ward Caitlyn White Megan McLeod-Sprague LaTricia Duke Katelyn Scott Andrea Busby Tricia Aldridge Kassie Mowry Sydney Graham Makenzie Mayes Hayle Gibson-Stillwell Tayla Moeykens Emily Beisel Carlee Otero

Cowgirls aboard veteran rodeo horses, standout aged event horses, and previous World Champions will make for an electric rodeo in this event.

Breakaway Roping

September 10 September 12 Jackie Crawford Shelby Boisjoli-Meged Kinlie Brennise Madison Outhier Suzanne Williams Jill Tanner Jordan Jo Hollabaugh Maddy Jacobs Aspen Miller Martha Angelone Taylor Munsell Tiffany Schieck Beau Peterson Sawyer Gilbert Cadee Williams Amy Ohrt Haiden Thompson Bradi Good Hali Williams Rylee George Cheyanne McCartney Jordi Edens-Mitchell Danielle Lowman Josie Conner

Again, we can expect to see some wicked fast times from the breakaway ropers. Several previous World Champions, Circuit Champions, and arena record holders fill this list.

All eyes will be on Puyallup through the weekend, so we advise you stay tuned to Rodeo On SI, where we will be tracking all of the action.