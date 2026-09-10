Bringing the Heat to the Pacific Northwest: Puyallup Rodeo Roster Set
With $616,000 added, the Puyallup (Wash.) Rodeo, September 10-13, will be a crucial event in the professional rodeo season. The culmination of a year's worth of earning points toward the CINCH Playoffs Series, Puyallup invites the top 23 athletes in each event and the event winners at the NFR Open.
As part of the Washington State Fair, Puyallup is a unique experience for cowboys and cowgirls. It will kick off later this week, and the roster is out. A stacked daysheet in every performance will bring high stakes and a lot of action to the table.
Bareback Riding
September 10
September 12
Jacek Frost
Nick Pelke
Bryce Eck
Ben Kramer
Kashton Ford
Carson Hildre
Daxtyn Feild
Tanner Aus
Garrett Shadbolt
Roedy Farrell
Jacob Lees
Clay Jorgenson
Luke Thrash
Mason Stuller
Clayton Biglow
R.C. Landingham
Cooper Cooke
Bradlee Miller
Keenan Hayes
Cole Reiner
Leighton Berry
Kade Sonnier
Jayco Roper
Jess Pope
Wacey Schalla was replaced in bareback riding by Daxtyn Feild, who is currently No. 25 in the World Standings. This could be a game-changer for his season, as he is $40,000 outside the top 15.
He would need to make some major moves to qualify for the NFR, but with big money up for grabs in Puyallup and later in the month at Sioux City, it is a possibility.
Saddle Bronc Riding
September 10
September 12
Lefty Holman
Mitchell Story
Q Taylor
Tanner Butner
Statler Wright
Logan Hay
Cash Wilson
Zac Dallas
Darcy Radel
Jake Finlay
Shorty Garrett
Ross Griffin
Waitley Sharon
Gus Gaillard
Sage Newman
Zeke Thurston
Wyatt Casper
Brody Wells
Brody Cress
Damian Brennan
Kade Bruno
Rusty Wright
Stetson Wright
Ryder Wright
There were no changes in this event regarding releases or turnouts. We did a deep dive of how the Playoffs could impact the NFR qualifications this year.
Bull Riding
September 10
September 12
Tyler Kippes
John Crimber
Billy Quillan
Dakota Hill
Jace Trosclair
Tristan Mize
Cullen Telfer
Roscoe Jarboe
Eyer Morrison
Koby Jacobson
Josh Frost
Gavin Knutson
Lane Vaughan
Clayton Sellars
Hayden Welsh
Qynn Andersen
Colten Fritzlan
Braxton Whitesell
TJ Gray
Stetson Wright
Noah Lee
Luke Mackey
Dustin Boquet
Tristen Hutchings
One of the most brutal events in rodeo, it is unsurprising that there were two replacements in bull riding. Hudson Bolton and Colton Byram were both doctor releases, giving Dustin Boquet and John Crimber a chance to move into the draw.
Tie-Down Roping
September 10
September 12
Marcos Costa
Cash Hooper
Brodey Clemons
Tom Crouse
Britton Bedke
Bo Pickett
Hunter Herrin
Cory Solomon
Kyan Wilhite
Chase Webster
Zack Jongbloed
Shad Mayfield
Cole Clemons
Trevor Hale
Bryce Derrer
Buck Calhoun
Ty Harris
Jon Douch
Dylan Hancock
Haven Meged
Kincade Henry
Shane Hanchey
Joel Harris
Riley Webb
As is the case for the rest of the timed events, there were no changes to the draw in tie-down roping. This is an incredibly impressive field, and we will be seeing a knife fight of fast times as it comes down to the wire for NFR qualifications.
Team Roping
September 10
September 12
Brenten Hall/Wyatt Cox
Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake
Derrick Begay/Colter Todd
Cash Duty/Trent Vaught
Tee McLeod/Landen Glenn
Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman
Cody Snow/Lane Mitchell
Coleman Proctor/Travis Graves
Luke Brown/Hunter Koch
Ketch Kelton/Denton Dunning
Clint Summers/Jade Corkill
Garrett Tonozzi/Trey Yate
Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham
Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili
Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin
Cory Kidd/Carson Johnson
Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne
Brye Crites/Ross Ashford
Clay Smith/Douglas Rich
Tanner Tomlinson/Wesley Thorp
James Arviso/Levi Lord
Andrew Ward/Jake Long
Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott
Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira
The team roping holds a mixed roster of veteran and young-gun teams, so this will be a great event to watch. It could be any man's game depending on how the day falls.
Steer Wrestling
September 10
September 12
Travis Munro
Mason Couch
Justin Shaffer
Clay Tom Hurt
Garrett Oates
Ty Erickson
Riley Duvall
Talon Roseland
Chance Howard
Will Lummus
Traver Johnson
Grant Peterson
Bridger Anderson
Trisyn Kalawaia
Dalton Massey
Eli Lord
J.D. Struxness
Mike McGinn
Cash Robb
Rowdy Parrott
Seth Peterson
Tyler Waguespack
Tristan Martin
Jesse Brown
The steer wrestling roster is full of NFR qualifiers, World Champions, and standout rookie competitors. Again, we can expect to see some of the best rodeo action of the entire year in Puyallup for this event.
Barrel Racing
September 10
September 12
Heidi Gunderson
Michelle Alley
Hailey Kinsel
Kim Squires
Emma Parr
Abby Phillips
Summer Kosel
Lisa Lockhart
McKenna Coronado
Raelin Jurgens
Loralee Ward
Caitlyn White
Megan McLeod-Sprague
LaTricia Duke
Katelyn Scott
Andrea Busby
Tricia Aldridge
Kassie Mowry
Sydney Graham
Makenzie Mayes
Hayle Gibson-Stillwell
Tayla Moeykens
Emily Beisel
Carlee Otero
Cowgirls aboard veteran rodeo horses, standout aged event horses, and previous World Champions will make for an electric rodeo in this event.
Breakaway Roping
September 10
September 12
Jackie Crawford
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged
Kinlie Brennise
Madison Outhier
Suzanne Williams
Jill Tanner
Jordan Jo Hollabaugh
Maddy Jacobs
Aspen Miller
Martha Angelone
Taylor Munsell
Tiffany Schieck
Beau Peterson
Sawyer Gilbert
Cadee Williams
Amy Ohrt
Haiden Thompson
Bradi Good
Hali Williams
Rylee George
Cheyanne McCartney
Jordi Edens-Mitchell
Danielle Lowman
Josie Conner
Again, we can expect to see some wicked fast times from the breakaway ropers. Several previous World Champions, Circuit Champions, and arena record holders fill this list.
All eyes will be on Puyallup through the weekend, so we advise you stay tuned to Rodeo On SI, where we will be tracking all of the action.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.