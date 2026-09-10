Skip to main content
Rodeo Daily

Bringing the Heat to the Pacific Northwest: Puyallup Rodeo Roster Set

One of the most crucial rodeos of the entire season is kicking off this week in Puyallup, Wash.
Teal Stoll|
Stetson Wright
Stetson Wright | Fernando Sam-Sin

With $616,000 added, the Puyallup (Wash.) Rodeo, September 10-13, will be a crucial event in the professional rodeo season. The culmination of a year's worth of earning points toward the CINCH Playoffs Series, Puyallup invites the top 23 athletes in each event and the event winners at the NFR Open.

As part of the Washington State Fair, Puyallup is a unique experience for cowboys and cowgirls. It will kick off later this week, and the roster is out. A stacked daysheet in every performance will bring high stakes and a lot of action to the table.

Bareback Riding

September 10

September 12

Jacek Frost

Nick Pelke

Bryce Eck

Ben Kramer

Kashton Ford

Carson Hildre

Daxtyn Feild

Tanner Aus

Garrett Shadbolt

Roedy Farrell

Jacob Lees

Clay Jorgenson

Luke Thrash

Mason Stuller

Clayton Biglow

R.C. Landingham

Cooper Cooke

Bradlee Miller

Keenan Hayes

Cole Reiner

Leighton Berry

Kade Sonnier

Jayco Roper

Jess Pope

Wacey Schalla was replaced in bareback riding by Daxtyn Feild, who is currently No. 25 in the World Standings. This could be a game-changer for his season, as he is $40,000 outside the top 15.

He would need to make some major moves to qualify for the NFR, but with big money up for grabs in Puyallup and later in the month at Sioux City, it is a possibility.

Saddle Bronc Riding

September 10

September 12

Lefty Holman

Mitchell Story

Q Taylor

Tanner Butner

Statler Wright

Logan Hay

Cash Wilson

Zac Dallas

Darcy Radel

Jake Finlay

Shorty Garrett

Ross Griffin

Waitley Sharon

Gus Gaillard

Sage Newman

Zeke Thurston

Wyatt Casper

Brody Wells

Brody Cress

Damian Brennan

Kade Bruno

Rusty Wright

Stetson Wright

Ryder Wright

There were no changes in this event regarding releases or turnouts. We did a deep dive of how the Playoffs could impact the NFR qualifications this year.

Bull Riding

September 10

September 12

Tyler Kippes

John Crimber

Billy Quillan

Dakota Hill

Jace Trosclair

Tristan Mize

Cullen Telfer

Roscoe Jarboe

Eyer Morrison

Koby Jacobson

Josh Frost

Gavin Knutson

Lane Vaughan

Clayton Sellars

Hayden Welsh

Qynn Andersen

Colten Fritzlan

Braxton Whitesell

TJ Gray

Stetson Wright

Noah Lee

Luke Mackey

Dustin Boquet

Tristen Hutchings

One of the most brutal events in rodeo, it is unsurprising that there were two replacements in bull riding. Hudson Bolton and Colton Byram were both doctor releases, giving Dustin Boquet and John Crimber a chance to move into the draw.

Tie-Down Roping

September 10

September 12

Marcos Costa

Cash Hooper

Brodey Clemons

Tom Crouse

Britton Bedke

Bo Pickett

Hunter Herrin

Cory Solomon

Kyan Wilhite

Chase Webster

Zack Jongbloed

Shad Mayfield

Cole Clemons

Trevor Hale

Bryce Derrer

Buck Calhoun

Ty Harris

Jon Douch

Dylan Hancock

Haven Meged

Kincade Henry

Shane Hanchey

Joel Harris

Riley Webb

As is the case for the rest of the timed events, there were no changes to the draw in tie-down roping. This is an incredibly impressive field, and we will be seeing a knife fight of fast times as it comes down to the wire for NFR qualifications.

Team Roping

September 10

September 12

Brenten Hall/Wyatt Cox

Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake

Derrick Begay/Colter Todd

Cash Duty/Trent Vaught

Tee McLeod/Landen Glenn

Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman

Cody Snow/Lane Mitchell

Coleman Proctor/Travis Graves

Luke Brown/Hunter Koch

Ketch Kelton/Denton Dunning

Clint Summers/Jade Corkill

Garrett Tonozzi/Trey Yate

Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham

Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili

Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin

Cory Kidd/Carson Johnson

Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne

Brye Crites/Ross Ashford

Clay Smith/Douglas Rich

Tanner Tomlinson/Wesley Thorp

James Arviso/Levi Lord

Andrew Ward/Jake Long

Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott

Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira

The team roping holds a mixed roster of veteran and young-gun teams, so this will be a great event to watch. It could be any man's game depending on how the day falls.

Steer Wrestling

September 10

September 12

Travis Munro

Mason Couch

Justin Shaffer

Clay Tom Hurt

Garrett Oates

Ty Erickson

Riley Duvall

Talon Roseland

Chance Howard

Will Lummus

Traver Johnson

Grant Peterson

Bridger Anderson

Trisyn Kalawaia

Dalton Massey

Eli Lord

J.D. Struxness

Mike McGinn

Cash Robb

Rowdy Parrott

Seth Peterson

Tyler Waguespack

Tristan Martin

Jesse Brown

The steer wrestling roster is full of NFR qualifiers, World Champions, and standout rookie competitors. Again, we can expect to see some of the best rodeo action of the entire year in Puyallup for this event.

Barrel Racing

September 10

September 12

Heidi Gunderson

Michelle Alley

Hailey Kinsel

Kim Squires

Emma Parr

Abby Phillips

Summer Kosel

Lisa Lockhart

McKenna Coronado

Raelin Jurgens

Loralee Ward

Caitlyn White

Megan McLeod-Sprague

LaTricia Duke

Katelyn Scott

Andrea Busby

Tricia Aldridge

Kassie Mowry

Sydney Graham

Makenzie Mayes

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell

Tayla Moeykens

Emily Beisel

Carlee Otero

Cowgirls aboard veteran rodeo horses, standout aged event horses, and previous World Champions will make for an electric rodeo in this event.

Breakaway Roping

September 10

September 12

Jackie Crawford

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged

Kinlie Brennise

Madison Outhier

Suzanne Williams

Jill Tanner

Jordan Jo Hollabaugh

Maddy Jacobs

Aspen Miller

Martha Angelone

Taylor Munsell

Tiffany Schieck

Beau Peterson

Sawyer Gilbert

Cadee Williams

Amy Ohrt

Haiden Thompson

Bradi Good

Hali Williams

Rylee George

Cheyanne McCartney

Jordi Edens-Mitchell

Danielle Lowman

Josie Conner

Again, we can expect to see some wicked fast times from the breakaway ropers. Several previous World Champions, Circuit Champions, and arena record holders fill this list.

All eyes will be on Puyallup through the weekend, so we advise you stay tuned to Rodeo On SI, where we will be tracking all of the action.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News