Horse Heaven Roundup and Kitsap Stampede Highlight Pacific Northwest Run

Several names repeated at the top of the leaderboards at a pair of the richest rodeos in the late summer Pacific Northwest professional rodeo run. The Horse Heaven Roundup Rodeo in Kennewick, Wash., and the Kitsap Stampede in Bremerton, Wash., highlighted the recent weekend.

Horse Heaven Roundup Rodeo - Kennewick, Wash.

Luke Thrash topped Round 1 of the bareback riding, banking $3,551. Jayco Roper stepped in to claim the Finals win for $1,650 with the highest score of the rodeo: 89 points on Calgary Stampede's Agent Lynx. In the Average, Kade Sonnier prevailed. Tying for second in Round 1 and finishing second in the Finals secured him the win and a total of $7,168.

Justin Shaffer and Rowdy Parrott were both on a roll this week and tied for the round 1 win in steer wrestling. Shaffer pulled another check in Round 2 and finished second in the Finals. He topped the Average, banking $9,706.

Slade Wood and Logan Moore capitalized on their great performance, winning Round 1 of the team roping, placing third in the Finals, and topping the Average. Their $8,992 per man payday gives them a major boost in the standings.

Waitley Sharon continued the pattern of first round/Average winners. He topped the saddle bronc riding in Round 1, finished second in the Finals, and claimed the Average. Banking $8,182 in Kennewick, he found even more success in Bremerton.

Riley Pruitt put together a consistent performance, winning Round 1 of the tie-down roping, tying for the Finals win, and topping the Average. A $10,770 payday and a half-second victory in the Average were major moments for Pruitt.

Two barrel racers who have been hot all year continued to do so in Kennewick. New standard pattern record holder Kathy Grimes topped Round 1. Michelle Alley was hot on her heels, finishing second, winning the finals, and edging out Grimes in the Average. Alley walked away with a cool $8,190.

The fastest time of the breakaway roping went to Round 1 winner Rickie Engesser, who earned $3,227 for a 1.8-second run. Josie Conner came back from a nine-way tie for 10th place to win both the Finals and the Average, netting $6,274.

Hayes Weight topped Round 1, but a pair of co-champions claimed the Average title. Cooper James won the Finals after tying for third in Round 1. Colorado Kid Mackey finished second in both rounds, matching James' 176.5 on two. Mackey earned $6,973, and James took home $6,341.

Kitsap Stampede - Bremerton, Wash.

Rowdy Parrott | Nathan Meyer Photography

R.C. Landingham took a much-needed victory lap in bareback riding, taking home $7,544 for the win.

Bareback rider Carson Hildre earned round and average checks in Kennewick, following it with a second-place win in Bremerton. His total for the two rodeos was $7,558.

In steer wrestling, Rowdy Parrott continued his hot streak, tying for the win in Bremerton with J.D. Struxness. Parrott's total for the pair of rodeos was $11,392.

Rusty Wright topped the saddle bronc riding for $7,445 with a 91.5-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo Inc's Batter Up.

After picking up a trio of checks in saddle bronc riding, Ben Andersen brought his Kennewick total to $2,483. In Bremerton, he added another $2,233 for a fourth-place tie, bringing his total for the two rodeos to $4,716.

Kennewick Champion Waitley Sharon added another $4,963 to his total saddle bronc earnings for a second-place tie in Bremerton, putting him at $13,145 for the two rodeos.

Claiming the top spot in tie-down roping, Quade Hiatt banked $6,143.

Between round and average checks, tie-down roper Riley Webb netted $8,518 between the two rodeos.

Another tie-down roper who put together a consistent performance, Cory Solomon pulled multiple checks in Kennewick and finished in a tie for fourth in Bremerton, bringing his earnings for the two rodeos to $8,994.

A pair of barrel racers banked at the pair of rodeos. Kathy Grimes added $2,543 for a fifth-place finish and brought her total to $10,327. Megan McLeod-Sprague claimed the Reserve Championship in Bremerton and, combined with her Kennewick earnings, brought in $7,184.

Anita Ellis topped the barrel racing round in Bremerton, earning $6,356 for her 16.81-second run.

Danielle Lowman and Madison Outhier tied for the top spot in breakaway roping in Bremerton, each coming in at 1.9 seconds and earning $6,248.

Bull rider T.J. Gray scored 87.5 points for the $7,276 win in Bremerton.