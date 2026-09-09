Tie-Down Roping NFR Bubble Is Dangerously Tight Entering CINCH Playoffs

The final countdown has arrived in rodeo. There are some who are comfortable and can breathe easy, and for others, this is the most stressful time of year.

The tie-down roping in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association fits that description. Those at the top can rest easy and know that they have already paved their way to the National Finals Rodeo, while others much closer to No. 15 in the standings have to sweat it out for the final weeks.

The race to qualify for the NFR is tight, and with the upcoming CINCH Playoffs about to kick off in Puyallup, things could really get crazy.

Sitting in the No. 14 spot in the standings is a cowboy from Canada, Beau Cooper. In total, he has earned $115,470 for his runs this season. Behind him at No. 15 is Tom Crouse from Gallatin, Missouri, with $111,686.

In theory, Crouse would be the one in the hot seat, but given how this year is shaking out, that probably isn’t true.

Moving down the standings and looking at 16 through 19:

16. Tyler “Buck” Calhoun $110,168

17. Dylan Hancock $109,423

18. Shad Mayfield $107,796

19. Cole Clemons $106,188

What that means is that only $9,282 separates No. 14 to No. 19.

Cooper has added stress; the five cowboys who follow him in the standings don’t.

Beau Cooper Will Be Watching Puyallup From Home

Beau Cooper | Fernando Sam-Sin

Cooper is not among the 24 tie-down ropers who will be backing in the boxes at the CINCH Playoffs in Puyallup.

Crouse, Calhoun, Hancock, Mayfield and Clemons are.

That is a dangerous situation for a cowboy who is right near the NFR cutline.

All of those men are within that $9,282 difference, and that might seem like a lot in ordinary rodeo terms. Puyallup isn’t ordinary.

Looking back at last year will give you a reference to how much money can be won, and ground covered in the standings.

Riley Webb pocketed more than $19,000 from the paid rounds at the 2025 Puyallup Rodeo. Crouse earned nearly $14,000.

Crouse Has Little Room for Error

Cooper’s position is vulnerable; so is Crouse’s.

Crouse holds an advantage of just a little over $1,500 over Calhoun for the final spot.

Hancock is $2,263 behind Crouse, while Mayfield is just $3,890 outside of the Top 15.

All four will compete in Puyallup.

Fans are going to be watching a head-to-head showdown for the final NFR spots right in front of them.

Crouse understands how valuable Puyallup can be. Last year, he tied Hancock for the win in the first round, placed in the second round, and ultimately finished second. He gathered up nearly $14,000. A repeat performance could secure his Las Vegas dreams.

But if Calhoun, Hancock, or Mayfield have a big weekend and Crouse stumbles at all, it could easily knock him out of the Top 15.

Mayfield Has Huge Opportunity Ahead

Shad Mayfield | Nathan Meyer Photography

The brewing story here is Mayfield. He has come back from having two hip surgeries to climb to No. 18 and finds himself just shy of the Top 15.

He has a big chance to take care of that in Puyallup.

If you look at the standings for the Playoffs, Mayfield isn’t in them. He earned his opportunity through his NFR Open exemption. That could be the ticket to securing another trip to the NFR.

Last year, Mayfield tied Cory Solomon for a win in the first round and that check alone was worth $3,071. If he were to advance any further this year, it could secure his eighth trip to Vegas.

Not Every Top-15 Ranked Cowboy Will Compete in Puyallup

Cooper isn’t the only current NFR qualifier missing from the field.

Brushton Minton, ranked No. 8 along with No. 10 ranked Quade Hiatt will not compete. While their situations are markedly different than those at the bottom, they are not completely safe.

Macon Murphy, who is currently No. 20, is another one who won’t make the trip to Washington. Murphy is still within striking distance of the Top 15, but he is going to have to get there the hard way.

Hunter Herrin, however, is now ranked No. 21 and he is on the list for Puyallup.

That’s what makes the Washington rodeo so consequential.

There will be big changes in the standings, and there is no doubt dreams will be realized while hearts will be broken when the rigs pull out of the rodeo grounds.

There is still plenty of rodeo left before the World Standings become final and there will be more drama when Sioux Falls’ Governor’s Cup occurs. Nothing will be completely decided in one weekend, but a lot could change.

When less than $10,000 separates six cowboys from No. 14-19, there is a lot on the line and everyone knows it.