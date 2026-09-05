Bull Riding NFR Bubble Could Become Chaos at CINCH Playoffs

There might not be a more uncomfortable place in the rodeo world than being just outside the cut line for the final qualification standings for the 2026 National Finals Rodeo. The top 15 is the place to be, and when you are sitting just outside in September, the heat is on.

With the regular season winding quickly toward the September 30 conclusion, Josh Frost is sitting in the hot seat at No. 15 with $118,018.

Frost has a mere $2,374 over Cullen Telfer at No. 16. The worst news for Frost is that Telfer isn’t even close to being the only bull rider within striking distance.

Tristan Mize is No. 17 with $112,918, Clayton Sellers at No. 18 with $112,565, Mason Moody has $111,903 at No. 19 and rounding out the top 20 is Koby Jacobson with $111,006.

That means that from No. 15 to No. 20 the difference is just $7,012.

Factor in the CINCH Playoffs. Almost all of the men who are fighting for a spot are qualified to go to some of the highest-paying rodeos remaining in the year, and things could get chaotic quickly.

Josh Frost Playing Defense

In some of the other events, the No. 15-ranked man is not getting the advantage of seeing his name on the Puyallup trade list, but this is not true in bull riding. Frost will be there and he will need to defend his spot.

Nearly every man who is chasing him will be there, too. Telfer, Mize, Sellars and Jacobson are all among the bull riders entered and ready to compete at the Washington State Fair Pro Rodeo in Puyallup.

There will be battles that could result in either making the trip to Las Vegas in December or staying home.

Telfer needs just $2,374 to catch Frost based on the standings as of September 5. Mize is about $5,100 back, Sellars $5,453 and Jacobson needs to win $7,012. They are all certainly within striking distance and the money that can be won in Washington offers every opportunity.

Mason Moody Missing Puyallup

Mason Moody | Nathan Meyer Photography

Letcher, South Dakota man Mason Moody will be watching Puyallup from afar. He is just $6,115 behind Frost, but he is not in the Puyallup field. That means he will be hitting the road to several other season-ending rodeo opportunities, trying to make up the difference.

Don’t eliminate him from the contention race. There are plenty of chances left for him to make up the difference and be right in the hunt.

The money left to win just in September is an ample opportunity for those knocking on the door of the top 15. Take, for instance, the last day of the regular season, September 30, which is the home of the Duel in the Dunes, where there is $60,000 added.

NFR Fight Extends Beyond Top 20

Don’t stop reading the standings when you get to number 20. The bubble watch certainly doesn’t end there with this talented group of bull riders.

T Parker is No. 21 at $107,328 followed by Jace Trosclair with $105,373 and Colton Byram has $104,823. Trosclair and Byram are both entered at Puyallup, Parker is not.

The access to the money at Puyallup and then finally finishing in Sioux Falls for the CINCH Playoff Governor’s Cup is game-changing.

No Relaxing for Top 15

Luke Mackey | Nathan Meyer Photography

Frost might be in the hot seat but trust me, there are several pretty warm ones.

Colten Fritzlan is sitting at No. 14 with $128,087, and Braxton Whitesell is No. 13 with $130,936. Both will compete in the CINCH Playoffs. This will give them a chance to create some separation, but nothing in the bull riding game is guaranteed.

At the other end of the spectrum are those at the top. Noah Lee has had a career-best year and leads the field by about $35,000. So far this year, Lee has earned an incredible $328,972. Behind him is Tristen Hutchings with $293,317 and Luke Mackey who has $232,283.

Their December travel plans have already been set, and won’t be bothered by the September drama.