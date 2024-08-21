"Bubble" Contestants Faired Well at Missoula Stampede Inching Their Way Up Standings
The "Fair run" across the United States is winding down just before the Northwest run begins. Rodeo athletes are embarking on their final push for the 2023-2024 season.
The Western Montana Fair's Missoula Stampede Rodeo kicked off with the Xtreme Bull Riding on Tuesday, August 6 followed by three PRCA rodeo performances on Thursday through Saturday in the new Clouse Bauer Arena.
Paden Bray adds another All-around title to his resume. The Bray brothers tied for third in the team roping with their efforts bringing them closer to an NFR appearance.
Rocker Steiner's pursuit of the reigning Bareback Riding World Champion, Keenan Hayes, intensifies. Steiner's 86-point ride aboard Little Bug of Bailey Pro Rodeo accompanies another winning ride from the same week in Sikeston, Mo., on The Cervi Brothers' Womanizer. These two rides gave Steiner a payday of $10,914.
Two Montana cowboys, Jhet Murphy and Timmy Sparing, split the win in the steer wrestling. Both designate the Montana Circuit where they both sit in the top 12, ranked No. 9 and No. 4, respectively.
The Canadian team ropers, Dawson and Dillion Graham, split the win with Southeastern cowboys, Clay Futrell and Jaxson Tucker. The Graham team rides the bubble in the World Standings which meant the win was worth a lot to them.
Dawson looks just outside the No. 15 spot at No. 16 in heading, where less than $500 separates him and Jake Clay. Dillion sits No. 20 with less than $5,000 separating him and the No. 15 cowboy in the healing (Hunter Koch).
The saddle bronc riding saw another tie. Chase Brooks and Coleman Shallbetter both covered their broncs to the tune of 87.5 points. Brooks ranks No. 20 in the world standings, and Shallbetter leads the Mountain States Circuit.
The eighteen-year-old rookie Cash Trexler ousted the veteran and fellow Montanan, Haven Meged, in the tie-down roping. Trexler, the No. 13 for the Montana Circuit, looks strong for his first Circuit Finals qualification.
Sissy Winn and JL I Am Reddy "Ted" won the barrel racing in Missoula. Winn is currently No. 23 in the WPRA World Standings. Ted made his comeback this July after a throat surgery last October.
Dustin Boquet's 90-point ride won the bull riding. Boquet sits No. 27 in the world standings and while it seems Iike a long way to the top 15, Boquet certainly has the talent and ability to make the journey.
Trevor Reiste left Missoula, Mont., with more money won than any single contestant. Between Reiste's win in the Xtreme Bulls and second place in the PRCA rodeo, he added $10,830 toward his name. This gives the No. 13 cowboy in the bull riding standings some cushion, but not near enough to feel "safe."
Montana native, Joey Williams, and Canadian, Kendal Pierson, split the win in the breakaway roping. Williams sits just outside the top 15 in the No. 17 position. Pierson rides the bubble at No. 14. There will certainly be a pending battle where these cowgirls are fighting to get into the coveted spots.
Missoula Stampede Results:
All-around cowboy: Paden Bray, $2,021, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Rocker Steiner, 86 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Little Bug, $5,852; 2. (tie) Richmond Champion and Clay Jorgenson, 85.5, $3,901 each; 4. Kade Berry, 84.5, $2,146; 5. Weston Timberman, 84, $1,365; 6. Jess Pope, 83.5, $975; 7. Orin Larsen, 83, $780; 8. (tie) Ben Kramer and Ethan Mazurenko, 82, $293 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Jhet Murphy and Timmy Sparing, 3.5 seconds, $2,365 each; 3. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Payden McIntyre, 3.6, $1,705 each; 5. J.D. Struxness, 4.1, $1,210; 6. Kolby Bignell, 4.2, $880; 7. Ethan Stensrud, 4.5, $550; 8. Cole Detton, 4.6, $220.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Jaxson Tucker/Clay Futrell, 3.9 seconds, $2,854 each; 3. (tie) Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray, Pedro Egurrola/Cory Petska and Tee McLeod/Sid Sporer, 4.0, $2,021 each; 6. Wheaton Williams/Bryan Lemmon, 4.5, $1,605; 7. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.3, $1,427; 8. Miles Kobold/Colten Fisher, 5.5, $1,249; 9. Kolton Schmidt/Landen Glenn, 5.8, $1,070; 10. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 9.3, $713.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Chase Brooks, on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Rip Cord, and Coleman Shallbetter, on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Hitman, 87.5 points, $5,156 each; 3. Zeke Thurston, 86, $3,308; 4. Dawson Dahm, 85, $2,140; 5. Jesse Kruse, 84, $1,362; 6. (tie) Tanner Butner and Tate Harmon, 83.5, $876 each; 8. Tyrel Roberts, 81, $584.
Tie-down roping: 1. Cash Trexler, 8.7 seconds, $2,765; 2. Haven Meged, 9.3, $2,439; 3. Matt Gutierrez, 9.6, $2,114; 4. Quade Hiatt, 9.8, $1,789; 5. Dakota Felton, 10.3, $1,626; 6. (tie) Cash Enderli and Kass Kayser, 10.5, $1,382 each; 8. (tie) Macon Murphy and Bode Spring, 10.6, $1,057 each; 10. Nathan Ruth, 10.8, $650.
Barrel racing: 1. Sissy Winn, 17.33 seconds, $2,837; 2. Chelsea Moore, 17.37, $2,411; 3. Jordan Driver, 17.44, $1,986; 4. Abigail Knight, 17.55, $1,702; 5. Manchi Nace, 17.60, $1,418; 6. Lexi Murer, 17.62, $993; 7. Tillar King, 17.66, $709; 8. Millie Marquart, 17.75, $567; 9. Tammy Carpenter, 17.76, $496; 10. Tayla Moeykens, 17.78, $426; 11. Clarie Kalafatic, 17.80, $355; 12. Jamie Martin, 17.82, $284.
Bull riding: 1. Dustin Boquet, 90 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Hot Rocks, $5,482; 2. Trevor Reiste, 86, $4,203; 3. Caleb McCaslin, 85, $3,106; 4. Bo Vocu, 83.5, $2,010; 5. Brody Hasenack, 80.5, $1,279; 6. Jake Lockwood, 80, $914; 7. Jake Gardner, 79, $731; 8. Parker Breding, 78.5, $548.
Xtreme Bull riding: 1. Trevor Reiste, 85 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Reid's Dream, $6,627; 2. Jordan Spears, 82.5, $5,081; 3. (tie) Jeter Lawrence and Hayes Weight, 80.5, $3,093 each; 5. (tie) Jake Gardner and Cole Wagner, 79, $1,325 each; 7. Tristen Hutchings, 78.5, $884; 8. Jake Lockwood, 77, $663.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Kendal Pierson and Joey Williams, 2.2 seconds, $3,376 each; 3. Maddy Deerman, 2.3, $2,438; 4. (tie) Rickie Fanning and Shawnee Sherwood, 2.4, $1,688 each; 6. (tie) Anna Callaway, Shayla Hall, Jessica Holmes and Callahan Otoupalik, 2.5, $914 each; 10. (tie) Tiffany Ogren and Hali Williams, 2.8, $609 each; 12. (tie) Tammy Carpenter and Murphy Gaasch, 2.9, $422 each; 14. (tie) Bailey Bates, Jacey Fortier and Faith Marshall, 3.2, $156 each.