Veteran Steer Wrestler Credits Horse Power for Yet Another Round Win
The steers at the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo are proving to be a challenge. They are fast, strong, and unpredictable, making each run a gamble even for the best in the world. As a result, the average race and tight world title race are constantly fluctuating and becoming more uncertain.
The steer wrestling this year is becoming more and more about who draws the best, and which guys can keep it together through the 10-round marathon. Mississippi cowboy, Will Lummus is standing out in the midst of it. He started his week strong with a Round 1 win and came out on top of Round 3 again with a smokin' 3.5-second run.
As Katie Lucas brought up in the round win interview with Lummus, these 10 rounds are a marathon, not a sprint. Lummus humbly recognize that the true test will be consistency. He was quick to credit his exceptional horse and hazer for this win on a tough steer specifically.
"If I were on a lesser horse, I don't catch that one," Will explained, "I am just blessed to get my hands on him."
Lummus is one of two guys aboard the amazing Swamper at this year's NFR. "Off The Fence", owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC has been a superstar in the steer wrestling world this season. The 2015 bay gelding is the mount for Dakota Eldrige and Will Lummus who are both in the running for the World Title.
With another round win under his belt, the 7-time qualifier, is now in the No.1 spot in both the average and world title race. He was less than $50,000 behind Dalton Massey coming into Vegas and is now nearly $20,000 ahead of him. Lummus is positioning himself comfortably to go after his first gold buckle.
Coming in second place in round 3 was NFR Rookie, Tucker Allen. He hit the start just right and got his hands on the steer fast to be 3.8 seconds. 2017 World Champion, Tyler Pearson came in No. 3 with a 4.2. Close behind was J.D. Stuxness with a 4.5 and Jesse Brown and Rowdy Parrott each with a 4.6.
Round 3 NFR Steer Wrestling Full Results
1. Will Lummus, 3.5 seconds, $33,687
2. Tucker Allen, 3.8, $26,624
3. Tyler Pearson, 4.2, $20,104
4. J.D. Struxness, 4.5, $14,127
5. (tie) Jesse Brown and Rowdy Parrott, 4.6, $7,063 each
7. Cash Robb, 4.7
8. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.9
9. Don Payne, 5.1
10. Dakota Eldridge, 5.7
11. Tyler Waguespack, 6.6
12. Dalton Massey, 6.7
13. Scott Guenthner, 12.7
14. Ty Erickson and Justin Shaffer, NT