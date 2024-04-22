Bull Rider Dominates San Angelo CINCH Chute Out
The best of the best gathered in San Angelo over the past few weeks to see who would claim the championships. While the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association provided extreme competitive action for the fans, the festivities finished up with the San Angelo CINCH Chute-Out.
Each event is guaranteed a purse of $12,500 to be split up, with the champion receiving $7,500, the second winning $3,000, and the third gathering a check worth $2,000.
Just 10 competitors are awarded the opportunity to put down their best runs for the paycheck in each event.
In the bareback riding, it was World Champion Kennan Hayes from Hayden, Colo., for the win. Hayes is coming off an incredible rookie year where he made his first appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, won the Resistol Rookie of the Year and became the World Champion.
The young talent still has his foot on the gas in 2024. He is ranked No. 5 in the world with $60,145 in earnings so far. He picked up his $7,500 check for marking a 91.5 on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.'s New Scarlet.
The bull riding was dominated by Hayes Weight of Goshen, Utah. After making his first appearance in Las Vegas in 2023, the now 24-year-old bull rider is ranked No. 5 in the world with $52,998.
Just last week in Logandale, Nev., Weight rode Risky Business of the Sankey Pro Rodeo string for 88 points to capture the reserve champion title and $5,405.
On Saturday night in San Angelo, Weight was the only cowboy to cover his bull for the full 8 seconds. That effort was awarded with a check for $12,500 and a rank score of 90.5 points.
San Angelo, Texas CINCH Chute Out Full Results:
Bareback riding: 1. Keenan Hayes, 91.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's New Scralet, $7,500; 2. Dean Thompson, 89, $3,000; 3. Bradlee Miller, 88.5, $2,000.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Stephen Culling and Ty Erickson, 4.3 seconds, $5,250 each; 3. J.D. Struxness, 4.7, $2,000.
Team roping: 1. Clint Summers/Jake Long, 4.2 seconds, $7,500 each; 2. Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, 5.9, $3,000; no other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, 88.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Toma Jo, $7,500; 2. Logan Hay, 87.5, $3,000; 3. Lefty Holman, 86, $2,000.
Tie-down roping: 1. John Douch, 7.3 seconds, $7,500; 2. Kincade Henry, 7.4, $3,000; 3. Ty Harris, 10.1, $2,000.
Bull riding: * 1. Hayes Weight, 90.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Time Bomb, $12,500; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).