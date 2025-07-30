Bullfighter Cody Webster Announced Disappointing News for Remainder of Season
PRORODEO Sports News announced the unfortunate news regarding one of the most pristine bullfighters in the industry, Cody Webster. Webster is set to miss the last two months of the season due to injury.
The cowboy lifesaver reported that he will be forced to undergo surgery on his shoulder on August 6, which will definitely sideline him for the rest of the season, but he is eyeing a return for this year's NFR.
The five-time defending PRCA Bull Fighter of the Year didn't want to get his qualification to this year's NFR based on previous accomplishments. Webster wanted to fight through the pain which originally started after he stepped in front of a bull in Nashville.
"In my mind, if I could make it through the bulk of my summer, which is leaving out from Music City Rodeo all the way through the Daddy of 'em All – that takes a big portion of what I had left in the summer," Webster said. "I battled and made it through it. If I were to make the NFR again, then in my mind that justified that I earned my spot instead of just getting to go off my accolades or what I've done previously."
Webster has not only been a contributor to the PRCA as a 12-time bull fighter for the NFR, but also been at the PBR World Finals numerous times. There are few that these athletes trust more.
Bull riders are one of the toughest competitors in the world of professional sports. Once their ride is over it is crucial that they have someone to protect them once they hit the dirt and that is exactly what Webster does for them.
He puts his own well-being on the line in order to protect those riders and he is one of the best in the world who to do it.
The NFR will be a solid four months after his shoulder surgery, and there is a chance that he will be in the Thomas and Mack protecting the top-15 once again. However, if he isn't, expect him back in the arena for the 2026 season.
