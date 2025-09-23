Can Riley Webb Cross $300,000 Mark Before October 1 As Newest Season Record Holder?

Riley Webb is only 22 years old, but has emerged as the face of tie-down roping in professional rodeo. Webb has qualified for the NFR every year since buying his card in 2022 when he won the Resistol Rookie of the Year and finished the world No. 10 in the world standings. Since that point, he has won two back-to-back world titles, and he is gunning for the third.

The Texas native is now around $8,000 shy of $300,000 this season as the all-time regular season earnings record holder. Now, with a mere week left before NFR qualifiers are named, it is hard to grasp that he would be able to win that amount, but the Governor's Cup is still to come in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That payout provides more than enough opportunities for him to amass $300k.

The Governor's Cup is the richest rodeo in South Dakota history. It joined the PRCA back in 2023 with the sole purpose of giving contestants who sat around the bubble a chance to push through the barrier of the top 15 and get to the NFR. Only 12 get the chance to win this amount of money and with Webb winning Puyallup, he will be there.

Rounds one and two pay nearly $12,000 for first place. Those who fight their way to the finals have a chance to win their piece of $80,000. First place will take home a grand prize of $32,000 and with this kind of money available and the way Webb has been roping it is hard to imagine he doesn't cross the $300,000 mark.

Webb in Professional Rodeo

MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Webb He is nearing $1.5 million in his career with the PRCA. Again, he is only 22 years old. This year has been a stellar showcase, clearly. He has big wins after big wins, including Reno, Saint Paul, and RODEOHOUSTON.

After last season's world championship, he set the record for money won by the end of the year. If he has half of the finals that he did last year, he will break the record again. One should note that he broke that same record in '23, so his name is plastered all over the record books.

This is going to be a race to the finish as every event always is with the amount that is up for grabs at the NFR in Las Vegas, but Webb has definitely distanced himself at the top of the leaderboard. As of right now, he has a $51,000 lead over the No. 2 man, Shad Mayfield.

Every dollar counts when a gold buckle is on the line and Webb is going to go to the Thomas and Mack with a significant lead.

