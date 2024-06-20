Canadian Rodeo Records Broken While Competition Scorches
Our neighbors to the north in Canada host some of the best rodeos throughout the summer. Few Canadian rodeos are of the caliber of Calgary or Ponoka Stampede; nonetheless, Canadian rodeos all across the country have great competition.
The month of June sees an influx of rodeos as the weather becomes more forgiving. The first three-rodeo weekend of the 2024 CPRA season took place in Grande Prairie, Leduc, and Hand Hills, Alta.
Macza Lucas, the current saddle bronc riding season leader, as of June 14, for the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association (CPRA), won both Grande Prairie and Leduc—marking 88.5 and 87 points, respectively.
The first annual Outlaw Buckers & Oil Kings Match Bronc Riding in Weyburn, Sask., followed the busy weekend on June 4. In the first go-round, the Canadian native, Ben Andersen, covered his bronc for 88.5 points.
The New Mexico cowboy, Zachary Dallas, pulled off the win in the final round aboard a Calgary Stampede horse, Flying Camera. He also marked 88.5 points. Andersen finished second place overall, good enough for $4,500 on top of his first go-round win of $4,880.40. Dallas' total earnings at this inaugural event amassed to $9,573.15.
Brooks, Lea Park, Rocky Mountain House, and Bonnyville, Alta., took place over the second weekend in June. Brooks and Bonnyville kicked off the The Precision Rodeo Tour, a ten-event Western Canadian Tour.
Jacob Gardner won the bull riding in Brooks and Rocky Mountain House and also finished second in Lea Park. Four-time Canadian champion, Zeke Thurston won Lea Park on the infamous Zaka Kibitz. Thurston won the ninth go-round at the 2023 NFR on this same horse. This go-round win ultimately helped him to secure his fourth gold buckle.
Tiany Schuster's win in the barrel racing at Rocky Mountain House gave her the momentum to sweep the Calgary Stampede barrel racing qualifier for the upcoming week.
Gunner's Bronc Battle held on June 12 in Gleichen, Alta, saw a huge ride from Kade Bruno on Northcott-Yule's Mary Lou in the Championship round. This 91.5 point ride helped Bruno, who is 9th in the PRCA world standings, earn $5,000. Bruno also placed second in the first go-round for $3,627.22.
Father's Day weekend was full of rodeo in Canada, the Wildwood Bronc Bustin' in Wildwood, Alta., Daines Ranch Pro Rodeo held at Innisfail, Alta., and Stavely Alberta Pro Rodeo all happened over the holiday weekend.
Albertan, Logan Hay dominated the Wildwood Bronc Bustin'. He won the first go with 90 points on the Calgary Stampede's Frosted Brownie. He then proceeded to outdo himself with a 92.5 point ride aboard another Calgary bronc, Exotic Warrior.
Shaya Biever made headlines at the Daines Ranch Pro Rodeo with her 1.6 second breakaway run. This time not only won the rodeo but also set the new Canadian record.
Zeke Thurston showed of his World Champion style, pulling off another win in Stavely. Thurston rode Macza Rodeo's 06 War Horse for $1,826.61.
There is plenty of rodeo and money left in Canada for contestants to win in the month of June. Wainwright, Sundre, High River, and Bassano, Alta., happen this upcoming weekend (June 21-23). Fort MacLeod follows June 25-26, and the Ponoka Stampede also begins June 25. Williams Lake, B.C., Raymound, Alta., and Ardrie, Alta., will round out the final weekend of June.
Current CPRA Season Leaders:
Saddle Bronc: Lucas Macza, $21,585.56
Bareback: Clint Laye, $10,387.06.
Bull Riding: Jacob Gardner, $24,871.16.
Tie-Down Roping: Shane Smith, $16,657.78.
Steer Wrestling: Stephen Culling, $12,684.42.
Barrel Racing: Rene Leclercq, $15,541.03.
Breakaway Roping: Lawrie Saunders, $9,381.99.
Team Roping (header): Tee McLeod, $16,091.64.
Team Roping (heeler): Denim Ross, $12,074.51.