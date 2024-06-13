Tiany Schuster Sweeps Qualifier to Make Return to Calgary Stampede
The 2017 Calgary Stampede Champion will return to the World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo for 2024. With Tiany Schuster's qualification to the Calgary Stampede (July 5-14), she looks strong for her third NFR qualification.
Tiany currently sits No. 13 in the 2024 WPRA regular season standings with $45,261 won. The Krum, Texas cowgirl's win back in 2017 heavily contributed to one of professional rodeo's most dominant season—by any man or woman. She not only broke the WPRA's regular season earnings record, but she also entered the 2017 NFR with the most money won in any single event.
Coming to Calgary for the quaifier, Schuster had one thing on her mind - win. She placed on all three of her horses in the top five of the aggregate for the barrel racing qualifier.
Bailey Smith and ALG Starlight Blue (Blue Is Rare x Ha Sweet N Low) placed second behind Schuster on Famous Mic Guy Ver (Frenchmans Guy x Disarray). Halyn Lide and Jettin Ta Heaven (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Zeroos Gypsy Jet) got the third qualifying position as each contestant is only eligible for one spot to the "big show."
Bailey Smith from Marwayne, Alta. advanced out of the breakaway qualifying event (June 4) a week prior to the barrel racing competition, earning a spot to the 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup. Smith tied for second place on a three-head average at the breakaway qualifier.
The Rocky Mountain Cup hosts Canada's richest two days of roping (team roping and breakway roping). The event runs from July 9 to July 10 on the Stampede grounds at the Nutrien Western Event Centre.
While the other barrel racing qualifiers took to the arena floor to accept their awards, Smith had already hit the road to make slack at the Stavely, Alta., pro rodeo.
Haylyn Lide of China Spring, Texas will join her sister-in-law, Katelyn Scott, for the Calgary Stampede. Katelyn qualified for the Stampede at the 2024 WPRA Western Regional Event in Salina, Utah earlier in the year.
Carley Otero and Blingolena (Blazin Jetolena x Dash of Bling) won the inaugural 2024 Stampede Challenge. The Lipan, Texas talent is ranked at number 29 in the WPRA standings currently. In true fashion, she not only won the shootout round but ran the fastest time of the two-day competition. With her recent win at the Old Fort Days Rodeo, Otero enters the summer run as a strong contender for the top 15.
Calgary Stampede Barrel Racing Qualifier Results:
Round 1: 1. Tiany Schuster, 16.73 seconds; 2. Tiany Schuster, 16.79 seconds; 3. Suzanne Depaoli, 16.89 seconds; 4. Hayln Lide, 16.90 seconds; 5. Julie Plourde, 16.94 seconds; 6. Tiany Schuster, 16.97 seconds; 7. Sydney Graham, 16.99 seconds; 8. Sharon Gow, 17.04 seconds; 9. Lexie Goss, 17.05 seconds; 10. Codi Harman, 17.09 seconds.
Round 2: 1. Tiany Schuster, 16.76 seconds; 2. Bailey Smith, 16.78 seconds; 3. Sharon Gow, 16.93 seconds; 4. Alyssa Urbanek, 16.96 seconds; 5. Tiany Schuster, 16.97 seconds; 6. Sydney Graham, 17.01 seconds; 7. Halyn Lide, 17.05 seconds; 8. (tie) Bradi Whiteside, Celie Salmond, and Suzanne Depaoli, 17.10 seconds.
Aggregate: 1. Tiany Schuster, 33.49 seconds; 2. Bailey Smith, 33.91 seconds; 3. Tiany Schuster, 33.94 seconds; (tie) 4. Halyn Lide and Tiany Schuster, 33.95 seconds
Shootout Round: 1. Carlee Otero, 16.64 seconds; 2. Fallon Taylor, 16.84 seconds; 3. Jennifer Neudorf, 16.86 seconds; (tie) 4. Lisa Zahoda and Sharon Gow, 16.87 seconds.