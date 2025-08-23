Canby Rodeo Shakes Up NFR Race as Season Nears Final Stretch

The rodeo season is heating up as athletes around the country are working to earn their spot at the National Finals Rodeo. Canby, Oregon hosted some of rodeos best, and allowed them to showcase their skills in the arena. With a payout of over $246,000, The Canby Rodeo was a chance to earn big for some athletes.

Jacob Lees tied for first in the bareback riding, and he now sits right outside the bubble at No. 21 in the world standings. With just a few weeks left in the season he has to take it to the next level if he wants to clinch a spot at the NFR. Lees tied with Waylon Bourgeois for the top spot, he currently sits at No. 10, he can almost taste the dirt of the Thomas and Mack.

Justin Shaffer sits at No. 11 in the world for steer wrestlers and took home the top spot in Canby after a near sweep of the event. He placed no worse than second between the first two rounds to take home the average and just under $4,000. Schaffer now has $8,000 more than the No.16 man as he further solidifies his next NFR qualification.

Layton Green sits right on the edge of the bubble at No. 23 in saddle bronc riding. His win in Canby sets him up to continue a run into the yellow bucking chutes of the Thomas and Mack, but he has to keep performing at this level in order to achieve it. Wyatt Casper took home second, but at No. 13 there’s no guarantee he will make it in December.

Blazing into the arena was Megan McLeod-Sprague and she took home the win in the barrel racing in 16.29 seconds. She currently sits solidly in the top-10 at No. 7.

Hailey Gibson is teetering on the edge at No. 12, but with a second-place finish, will hopefully feel more secure once the standings are updated. The best barrel racer in the world, Kassie Mowry came in third in Oregon.

TJ Gray, currently ranked No. 6 in the world for bull riders, took home first place with an 88-point ride. Luke Mast took home second and is on the edge of securing a trip to Las Vegas at No. 15.

The No. 11 tie-down roper, Shane Hanchey, took home the win in Oregon. He has to maintain this pace as the season comes to a close if the former world champion wants to be back in the box come December.

The regular season comes to an end in October, making the next few weeks crucial to the athletes on the edge or nearing the bubble. Only the top 15 athletes in each event will see Las Vegas at the end of the year.

