Cashin in Big: Robb Earns Steer Wrestling Average Title at Rookie NFR
Altamont, Utah cowboy, Cash Robb, had a first National Finals Rodeo to remember. The steer wrestler entered the finals sitting No. 8, after a great season. Robb got his NFR debut tapped off right away, placing second in Round 1. He never backed off and continued his hot streak throughout the week.
Robb won money in seven rounds, earning $104,722. With a time of 43.1 seconds on ten runs, he earned another $86,391 and took home the coveted Average title. His total NFR earnings were over $191,000.
Robb rode Patrionic Dash, “Mable,” owned by 88 Ranch Performance Horses of Douglas, Wyo. The great mare has made trips to the NFR before and has an extensive win list with Stetson Jorgenson.
Robb and I first chatted prior to the NFR, where he told me he was practicing and staying mentally sharp, to prepare for his first finals. He likely would have made a trip in 2023 as well, had it not been for a knee injury.
Although he had to miss some of the early winter rodeos in the 2024 season, Robb made up ground and capitalized on big payouts at the Roughrider Cup in Mandan, N.D. and the Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D. during the last few weeks of the regular season.
I caught up with Robb a few days after his big win to chat about his first NFR and what it was like to win something so monumental at the Super Bowl of rodeo, in Las Vegas.
“It was awesome. It went pretty good as far as our goals, but it was just a great week. I was blessed to go in there and do good. Winning the average and leaving with a truck load of money - I was pretty stoked about it being from my first finals,” Robb explained.
Not everyone may realize, but after the ceremonies, NFR winners have to send their buckles home with Montana Silversmiths, to get their names engraved into the back. Robb is anxiously awaiting getting his hands back on his new gold buckle, “I've had a couple people ask me where the buckle was, but hopefully here in a couple weeks I'll have it on the belt.”
We have discussed the importance of horse power before, and Robb reiterated why it is so important. “Mable is awesome. Henry’s have an awesome horse and Stetson Jorgensen has done a great job with her. I would not have been able to do as good as I did without her. She is a trooper and she gave me a great go every time. She is just an incredible animal. She is gritty and a winner. It made me want to win, too. She makes it easy.”
As for 2025, Robb has his sights set high again, “I’ll start up with the winter rodeos again and have the same goals in mind. Try to win a world title! I’m excited to be able to rodeo all year. Last year, I had to take a couple months off at the beginning of the year and recover from knee surgery. So I’m excited to start off with Denver and Fort Worth and hopefully end up in the same spot we were in this year.”
We are looking forward to watching Robb in his 2025 season and we will be sure to keep you updated on his winning ways.