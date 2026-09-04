Champions Crowned at 2026 Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series in Colorado

The Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series (SSPRS) is an annual tradition attracting fans from across the United States and abroad to the famed Colorado ski town. Every Friday and Saturday night Romick Rodeo Arena hosts the celebration of rodeo and Western culture, in what has become a tradition spanning decades.

A favorite for rodeo athletes, the 11-week series paid out upwards of $376,000 in 2026, according to our unofficial calculations. The final SSPRS results listed below are unofficial.

SSPRS Bareback Riding Champion

Moorcroft, Wyo., bareback rider Chaz Dewey won more money than any of his peers over the course of the Steamboat series. Dewey, who is No. 29 in the PRCA Permit Bareback Riding standings, earned $4,547 at “the Boat,” which kept him No. 1 despite the fact that he did not place in the final rodeo of the season, which featured $4,000 in added prize money.

SSPRS Saddle Bronc Riding Champion

Walker Rezzonico, of Florence, Colo., a 29-year-old saddle bronc rider, won the series finale as well as the SSPRS, with a score of 82 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Company’s Quality Unhidden. Rezzonico earned $1,653 for the win and a total of $6,252 for the season.

SSPRS Bull Riding Champion

The series crown was hard-fought between two bull riding young guns. Colton Coffman, 21, of Lusk, Wyo., earned $4,796 to win the SSPRS championship. Colton Young placed at the series finale, which Coffman failed to do, but he still had enough of a lead to hang on by a margin of $484 over Young in second.

SSPRS Tie-Down Roping Champion

While the final SSPR of the series added $4,000 (compared to $2,000 available on the majority of the other weekends), higher earnings potential was not enough for challengers to catch series standings leader Trevor Thiel.

Thiel, of Greeley, Colo., finished the summer with $4,639 despite not placing at the finale. Boedy Lambert, Wiggins, Colo., made a run at the top spot with a 9.2 that finished second to Tyler Boxleitner’s 8.7. Lambert ended up third in the series with $3,496, while Matt Peters was No. 2 with $3,801.

SSPRS Steer Wrestling Champion

Brighton, Colo., bull dogger Sam Gallagher, 21, found himself in a tight race with older brother David, 23. Sam finished the season with $4,796 despite not placing at the last rodeo. David placed second during the last weekend to earn $1,132 and bring his series total to $4,312. Sam is currently ranked No. 3 in the Mountain States Circuit (MSC) steer wrestling, and David is No. 8.

SSPRS Team Roping Champion

Thanks to a second-place finish in the team roping, worth $1,654, Garrett Tonozzi, of Lampasas, Texas, and Cullen Teller, of Ault, Colo., overtook the top spot in both the heading and heeling standings with total series earnings of $6,805 a man.

SSPRS Barrel Racing Champion

Kylie Wells, of Guffey, Colo., and her palomino powerhouse “Edison” banked $5,652 in Steamboat thanks to placing at nine out of 11 rodeos. Wells is ranked No. 5 in the MSC barrel racing with $11,436. Just under half of her earnings have come from Steamboat Springs.

SSPRS Breakaway Roping Champion

Breakaway roper Coralee Andersen, of Shoshoni, Wyo., moved all the way from No. 7 going into the final rodeo of the series to overtake standings leader Katie Jolly for the top spot thanks to a time of 2.6 seconds, which was worth $1,712 and $4,188 on the season.