Wright Brothers Share Colorado Cash at the State Fair Rodeo in Pueblo

Boasting a total payout of $145,541, earnings from the Colorado State Fair and Rodeo held August 28 through 31 helped PRCA and WPRA athletes maintain an edge in their pursuit of both world and Mountain States Circuit (MSC) rankings.

Pueblo All Right for the Wrights

Two of the Wright brothers, Stetson and Statler, put on a show in Pueblo, scoring 88 points each to split the win. Stetson rode Frontier Rodeo's First Class while Statler topped Double J Rodeo Company's Breezy Fling.

The Beaver, Utah, brothers cashed $3,712 each. Stetson leads the PRCA All-Around Cowboy standings, with combined earnings of $352,727 from bull riding and saddle bronc riding.

In the bronc riding, Stetson has amassed $228,622 and ranks No. 3 in the world behind brother Ryder in No. 2 with $229,008 and Rusty in No. 1 with $246,785. Statler is No. 21 with $102,026. A margin of $24,563 separates Statler from No. 15 (Ben Andersen with $126,589).

Other Roughstock Winners

Tilden Hooper, Photo credit: Standalone For Print Stampede 04 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ten-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier in bareback riding, Tilden Hooper, took the win with 86 points on Frontier Rodeo's Two Bucks to bank $3,913. At age 38, Hooper showed up and showed out to edge Cole Reiner, who scored 85 points and banked $3,000. Reiner hangs at No. 12 in the world standings with $120,442 in season earnings.

Bull rider Colton Young, of Randlett, Utah, topped Frontier Rodeo's Soap On A Rope for 88.5 points and $4,058, including day money. Young, who is riding on his PRCA permit, is No. 5 in the PRCA Permit standings with $46,562 on the season. The 2026 Utah High School Rodeo Association Bull Riding Champion is making a mark in pro rodeo, having recently gone 89 points at the Caldwell Night Rodeo to win third and $8,019.

Summer Surge for Shad Mayfield

Winning the tie-down roping title was Tate Talkington of Scottsbluff, Neb. Talkington tied two calves in 20.1 seconds for total earnings of $5,516. Talkington is third in the MSC with $16,284. Tie-down roper Cason Kingsbury of Orchard, Colorado, padded his No. 4 spot in the circuit standings when he tied with Ty Harris to win round one in 9.6 seconds for $1,794.

Two-time World Champion Shad Mayfield won round two with a time of 9.0 seconds to add $1,963 to his No. 19 ranking. Mayfield underwent the second of two hip surgeries that have sidelined him during the course of the past year in March. Mayfield began his comeback at Reno Rodeo in June and has earned $100,792.

Another roper chasing a coveted spot among the top 15 in Pueblo was Macon Murphy, who is ranked No. 18 with $101,701. Murphy was second to Mayfield in round two with a time of 9.4, worth $1,624.

Other Timed Event Winners

Seth Hall of Albuquerque, N.M., added the Pueblo All-Around Cowboy title to an impressive collection of all-around wins. Hall banked $6,167 in combined earnings from tie-down roping and team roping. Hall and Pace Blanchard won the team roping average with a total of 11.5 seconds on two runs.

Steer wrestler Emmett Edler went 8.4 seconds on two head to take the title and $4,675 in total earnings home to State Center, Iowa. Edler, 24, is No. 38 in the world, with $49,002 and is having his best season since joining the PRCA in 2022.

Team roping winners Seth Hall and Pace Blanchard placed in both rounds and the aggregate for total earnings of $5,253. The Colorado team of Casey Adams and Riley Pedro was 11.8 seconds on two steers to earn $2,320 a man, plus another $2,030 each in the go rounds.

Adams, of Ault, Colorado, is two spots shy of the top 12 in the MSC heading standings with $9,864, while Pedro, who calls Honolulu, Hawaii home, is No. 13 with the same earnings total.

Brittany Fellows, who took an early lead in the MSC barrel racing standings back in January when she first teamed up with Neon Lites, aka “Betty,” posted a 17.20-second run to win Pueblo and a $2,997 paycheck.