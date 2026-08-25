The California and Mountain States Circuit Deadlines Are Fast Approaching

With fall just around the corner, Circuit Finals are at the forefront for many rodeo athletes.

California Cool

In 2026, the Boot Barn PRCA California Circuit Finals Rodeo (CCFR) found a new home at the historic Buckaroo Grounds in Clements, California. Last year, the California Circuit Finals was held in Red Bluff, California, over New Year’s and dispersed $229,005 in total prize money. This year the CCFR hits Clements on October 23-25.

“The California Circuit Finals Board came to Tyla Daries and me and approached us with the idea of the Clements Stampede Committee hosting the California Circuit Finals,” said Rayanne Currin, Co-Chair, Clements Stampede Rodeo Committee.

Steeped in history, the Clements Stampede got its start as a war-era fundraising event produced by ranchers, volunteers and eventual club members to raise funds for the Stockton Marine Corps League. In 2011, rising maintenance costs forced the beloved annual rodeo into hiatus for 15 years. Revived in 2025, the Stampede will proudly host the prestigious circuit finale this fall.

“We looked at it and thought hosting the circuit finals would be a great thing to help level up our rodeo,” said Currin. “It’s a privilege to host a competition of the caliber of the California Circuit Finals Rodeo. They were looking for a new home and we are hoping to be that home for a long time to come.”

Currin is carrying forward the legacy of her father, Ray Engel, who devoted his time for many years serving as the Clements Stampede rodeo chairman.

Bareback Riding

Clayton Biglow Clements, CA, $37,228.49 Jacob Lees, Caldwell, ID, $27,379.31 R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA, $21,601.70 Jacek Frost, Browns valley, CA, $2,832.16 Lucas Samaniego, Jurupa valley, CA, $2,310.70

Bareback riding note: Just five money-earning bareback riders in the California Circuit is indicative of the low overall number of athletes competing in this physically demanding roughstock event. While the current number of bareback riders competing in the PRCA is hard to find, the 2020 PRCA Media Guide reported that the total number of bareback riders in the PRCA was 315.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Reed Neely, Clovis, CA, $20,344.53 Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA, $18,550.79 Bailey Small, McArthur, CA, $16,348.60 Tucker Bourdet, Hollister, CA, $12,825.80 Q McWhorter, Petrolia, CA, $11,398.70 Jasper Frost, Browns Valley, CA, $10,523.36 Matt Cicisly, San Luis Obispo, CA, $7,800.42 Ian Livingstone, Ruby Valley, NV, $3,725.78 Vincent Templeton, Herald, CA, $2,841.62 Wyatt Beauchamp, Tehachapi, CA, $1,529.47 Denton Mars, Washoe Valley, NV, $1,356.41 Chance Frost, San Ramon, CA, $654.24

Saddle Bronc Riding note: Standings leader Reed Neely cashed his biggest circuit check of $3,178 in June at the Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo.

Bull Riding

Kyle Eaton, Chico, CA, $25,801.20 Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, CA, $22,282.27 Billy Quillan, Fallon, NV, $20,006.71 Colby Demo, Red Bluff, CA, $18,081.28 Lukasey Morris, Union City, OK, $16,769.98 Eric Novoa, Vacaville, CA, $15,983.02 Cooper James, Erda, UT, $12,354.95 Mason Spain, Forney, TX, $10,055.81 Gavin Lichtenwalter, Arroyo Grande, CA, $9,263.59 Macoy Atterbury, Springville, CA, $4,251.78 Brayden Liberio, Caliente, CA, $4,133.79 Colby Strickland, Salinas, CA, $2,536.12

Bull Riding note: Standings leader Kyle Eaton is 27 years old and has PRCA career earnings of $77,151 in bull riding. In 2025, Eaton finished third in the aggregate and third in the final year-end California Circuit standings. No. 2 Aaron Williams captured the year-end title last season.

Steer Wrestling

Stan Branco, Chowchilla, CA, $24,616.74 Hayden Webb, Wheatland, CA, $19,250.77 Levi Rudd, Chelsea, OK, $15,464.67 Tucker Allen, Ventura, CA, $12,956.49 Sterling Lambert, Fallon, NV, $12,942.95 Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, $11,946.71 Darcy Kersh, Charters Towers, QL, $10,331.29 Grant Peterson, Livermore, CA, $8,800.01 James Banister, San Luis Obispo, CA, $8,276.20 Taite Stickler, San Luis Obispo, CA, $7,287.75 Holden Myers, Van, TX, $6,291.49 Owen Redfeairn, Bakersfield, CA, $5,796.70

Steer Wrestling note: Standings leader Stan Branco is a fifth-generation professional rodeo athlete. He is married to WPRA breakaway roper Kate Branco who is on track to also qualify for the CCFR. No. 4 and reigning World Champion steer wrestler Tucker Allen is out with injury.

Team Roping, Headers

Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, CA, $29,712.64 Preston Burgess, Waterford, CA, $19,396.61 Blake Van Stavern, Lincoln, CA, $14,434.19 Daniel Green, Oakdale, CA, $13,734.50 Cody Mora, San Miguel, CA, $13,499.12 Tanner Kent, Oakdale, CA, $13,190.39 Chase Helton, Merced, CA, $12,862.42 Marcus Battaglia, Ramona, CA, $11,990.35 Pat Grohl, Oakdale, CA, $11,695.13 Zack Engelhart, Lakeview, OR, $11,488.82 Blake Hirdes, Turlock, CA, $9,465.23 Shain Sproul, Ramona, CA, $8,906.43

Team Roping (header) note: Veteran team roper and five-time NFR qualifier Shain Sproul holds down No. 12, but hot on his heels is the legend Joe Beaver of Huntsville, Texas, in 13th with $8,403.92.

Team Roping, Heelers

Cody Cowden, Atwater, CA, $29,082.24 Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, CA, $21,293.98 Joseph Shawnego, Oakdale, CA, $19,396.61 Colby Scott, Reno, NV, $14,527.30 Stoney Boy Joseph, Herald, CA, $14,434.19 Elijah Green, Oakdale, CA, $13,734.50 Wyatt Hansen, Oakdale, CA, $12,061.54 Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $11,847.69 Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, CA, $10,953.85 Bo Yaussi, Udall, KS, $9,595.05 Lane Wheeler, Turlock, CA, $9,407.37 Trey White, Los Osos, CA, $7,900.46

Team Roping (heeler) note: The father-son team of Daniel and Eli Green of Oakdale, California, will make their second CCFR together. Daniel is a three-time winner of the Timed Event Championships and 10x NFR qualifier.

Tie-Down Roping

Colton Suther, Palo Cedro, CA, $21,806.75 Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $20,115.27 Caden Farquer, Oakdale, CA, $12,955.16 Tyler Forsberg, Fillmore, CA, $11,322.20 Cody Stewart, Janesville, CA, $10,639.94 Roan Hudson, Fort Ogden, FL, $10,373.58 Colton Farquer, Oakdale, CA, $10,079.83 J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, CA, $9,899.55 Bo Yaussi, Udall, KS, $9,759.25 Jade Church, Strathmore, CA, $9,159.21 James Mann, Tehachapi, CA, $8,989.61 Jason Andersen, Salinas, CA, $7,582.99

Tie-Down Roping note: No. 2 ranked Bruston Minton is poised to win the California All-Around crown with total combined earnings from tie-down and team roping (heeling) of $31,962.96.

Barrel Racing

Kathy Petska, Turlock, CA, $41,816.02 Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, Redcrest, CA, $30,388.04 Lindsey Muggli, Lane, OK, $11,567.38 Vicky Cook, Willows, CA, $10,959.83 Amie Grohl, Oakdale, CA, $10,002.87 Parker Asam (R), Murrieta, CA, $9,117.24 Ruby Lightfoot, Arlington Heights, CA, $8,721.91 Mylee Modlin (R), Blanchard, OK, $8,700.11 Hunter Morgan, Lincoln, CA, $8,354.31 Ann McGilchrist, Marysville, CA, $8,207.92 Lynn Green, Lincoln, CA, $8,063.83 Maren Powers, Sebastopol, CA, $6,678.21

Barrel Racing note: Hayle Gibson-Stillwell leads the WPRA World standings with $182,604.68, but veteran barrel racer Kathy Petska has held her own and solidified a commanding lead in the California Circuit.

Breakaway Roping

Fallon Ruffoni, Atascadero, CA, $17,837.19 Suzanne Williams, Standish, CA, $14,090.13 Grace Beth Sutton, Cherry Valley, CA, $10,833.96 Kate Branco, Chowchilla, CA, $7,674.06 Kaidyn Holland (R), San Luis Obispo, CA, $7,590.13 Sutton Mang, Lompoc, CA, $7,307.22 Emily Gately, Valley Center, CA, $7,003.95 Jayda Staley (R), Cottonwood, CA, $6,968.36 Haliegh Grant, Santa Maria, CA, $6,354.44 Liz Hirdes, Turlock, CA, $6,267.50 Kelsey Cadwell, Oakdale, CA, $6,162.89 Tyree Cochrane, San Luis Obispo, CA, $6,122.54

Breakaway Roping note: The rookie race will be decided at the CCFR between current leader Kaidyn Holland and Jayda Staley, who trails by $621.77.

Status of the Mountain States

Bareback rider Keenan Hayes will defend the Mountain States Circuit title. | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

The Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo (MSCFR) returns to Loveland, Colorado, October 23-24, and will feature athletes who’ve dominated Colorado/Wyoming and approved rodeos in surrounding states like Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and Utah. In 2025 the MSCFR paid out $201,318.

In each PRCA circuit, all year-end high money winners as well as the circuit finals rodeo average champions in each discipline will advance to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo, also known as the NFR Open, which takes place each July in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bareback Riding

Keenan Hayes, Hayden, CO, $31,528.44 Cooper Filipek, Gillette, WY, $16,761.98 Eian Smith, Pinedale, WY, $14,065.95 Jade Taton, Kersey, CO, $9,171.15 Cian Daly, Gillette, WY, $9,109.53 Colton Farrow, Greybull, WY, $8,624.66 Logan Patterson, Kim, CO, $7,824.00 Jacoby Campbell, Brighton, CO, $7,692.28 Chaz Dewey, Moorcroft, WY, $7,478.72 Tucker Carricato, Saratoga, WY, $7,450.97 Creede Guardamondo, Avondale, CO, $6,110.17 Boyce Kraut, Kim, CO, $5,740.24

Bareback Riding note: The 2026 season has been pivotal for Colorado cowboy Keenan Hayes. Hayes was forced to undergo surgery in 2025 related to groin injuries, but has made a stellar comeback. He is the defending MSCFR champion in bareback riding and is currently ranked sixth in the world.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Traven Sharon, Ordway, CO, $24,973.52 Mitchell Story, Bayfield, CO, $20,306.61 Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, CO, $19,361.68 Colby Smith, Burns, WY, $14,951.36 Waitley Sharon, Ordway, CO, $13,471.32 Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, WY, $12,539.73 Brody Wells, Powell, WY, $11,900.40 Walker Rezzonico, Florence, CO, $11,594.23 Jake Schlattmann, Greybull, WY, $8,394.78 Jack Kissel, La Junta, CO, $8,269.74 Cauy Pennington, Kiowa, CO, $7,030.53 Brady Love, Loveland, CO, $5,779.78

Saddle Bronc Riding note: Saddle bronc riding standings leader Traven Sharon will contend with his brother Waitley, who is ranked fifth, as well as his cousin Jack Kissell in 10th. Decorated wrestlers, the Sharon brothers are used to supporting one another in sports, Traven being a four-time state champion and Waitley a three-timer. With $107,071 in season earnings, Waitley is scratching for an NFR berth and is ranked No. 17.

Bull Riding

Brody Hasenack, Hoback, WY, $27,494.28 Garrett Uptain, Craig, CO, $27,436.25 Elijah Mora, Craig, CO, $23,749.10 Colton Coffman, Lusk, WY, $19,065.64 Kyle Cheney, Powell, WY, $16,780.98 Mason Reine, Steamboat Springs, CO, $14,306.13 Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne, WY, $12,486.83 Tyler Kippes, Stephenville, TX, $10,579.14 Wyatt Phelps, Pinedale, WY, $10,025.00 Smores Monfeldt, Cody, WY, $9,396.79 Riggen Hughes, Kempner, TX, $6,152.01 Tipton Wilson, Jackson, WY, $5,445.17

Bull Riding note: No. 14 in the circuit with $4,947.61, Hayden Welsh of Gillette, Wyoming, has some ground to make up to cinch a MSCFR qualification, but is ranked fifth in the world with $194,086.01 and eyeing his first NFR.

Steer Wrestling

Winsten McGraw, Gill, CO, $23,599.64 Jacob Wang, Laramie, WY, $16,510.87 Kalane Anders, Mills, WY, $12,572.59 Sam Gallagher, Brighton, CO, $12,525.63 Nick Guy, Sparta, WI, $12,230.11 Kall Mayfield, Midwest, WY, $12,148.84 Chisum Docheff, Mead, CO, $10,309.00 David Gallagher, Brighton, CO, $9,139.46 Brian Snell, Wheatland, WY, $8,763.03 Jace Mayfield, Midwest, WY, $7,666.04 Cody Pratt, Pueblo, CO, $7,154.09 Talon Sterkel, Brighton, CO, $6,833.41

Steer Wrestling note: Standings leader Winsten McGraw kicked his season off strong by winning the National Western Stock Show Timed Event qualifier in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Team Roping, Headers

Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, WY, $33,409.91 Kellan Johnson, Casper, WY, $22,283.11 Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $20,747.97 Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, SD, $19,083.05 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, SC, $16,955.16 Cameron Irwin, Buffalo, WY, $14,109.19 Jay Tittel, Pueblo, CO, $13,570.69 Austin Crist, Wiley, CO, $12,674.72 Jake Pancost, Stoneham, CO, $11,872.26 Brayden Fillmore, Pueblo, CO, $11,288.22 Brendan Hermes, Flagler, CO, $9,510.11 Bodie Herring, Veteran, WY, $8,116.78

Team Roping (header) note: Clayton Van Aken had a solid summer winning first at Colorado rodeos in Cortez, Evergreen, and Westcliffe.

Team Roping, Heelers

Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO, $31,424.74 Trae Smith, Georgetown, ID, $22,283.11 Cullen Teller, Ault, CO, $21,958.22 Arye Espenscheid, Big Piney, WY, $18,406.25 Coley Nicholls, Kinnear, WY, $14,109.19 Ryon Tittel, Pueblo, CO, $13,205.81 Dave Tripp, Penrose, CO, $12,674.72 Cole Cooper, Montrose, CO, $11,872.26 Cody Lansing, Cortez, CO, $11,288.22 T.J. Watts, Eads, CO, $9,181.60 Trevor Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO, $8,637.11 Clancey Kreutzer, Penrose, CO, $8,385.07

Team Roping (heeler) note:

Trey Yates was the 2025 Mountain States Circuit year-end champion in heeling with Garrett Tonozzi heading for him at last year’s MSCFR.

Trey Yates | Nathan Meyer Photography

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, $30,323.31 J.D. McCuistion, Fort Collins, CO, $19,736.24 Trevor Thiel, Greeley, CO, $12,358.48 Cason Kingsbury, Orchard, CO, $10,922.68 Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff, NE, $10,767.64 Darnell Johnson, Fowler, CO, $10,723.90 Matt Peters, Hot Springs, SD, $10,646.14 Cory Bomhoff, Cheyenne, WY, $10,385.40 Carter Anderson, Merriman, NE, $10,329.00 Jase Staudt, Saguache, CO, $10,036.48 Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, WY, $9,959.81 Bodie Mattson, $8,955.68, Sturgis, SD

Tie-Down Roping note: Byars Brown is ranked just a few hundred dollars out of 12th place with $8,797. Brown is the cousin of the bronc riding Sharon brothers and Jack Kissel.

Steer Roping

Troy Tillard, Douglas, WY, $11,251.01 Cameron Ritchey, Fort Lupton, CO, $3,072.23 Reo Lohse, Kaycee, WY, $2,450.37 Jate Saults, Cheyenne, WY, $2,174.23 Cody Taton, Liberal, KS, $2,118.27 Clint Buringa, Golden, CO, $1,546.41 Taylor Davidson, Douglas, WY, $1,513.70 Ty Fisher, Hardin, MT, $1,488.32 Wade Shoemaker, Grover, CO, $1,424.25 Chris Anderson, Grover, CO, $1,419.38 Ty Tillard, Douglas, WY, $754.08 Coy Shoemaker, Grover, CO, $754.08

Steer Roping note: Wyoming rancher Troy Tillard won the MSCFR steer roping in 2023.

Barrel Racing

Rachel Huerkamp, Delta, CO, $18,615.10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $13,606.43 Brittany Fellows, Loveland, CO, $12,794.89 C.J. Vondette, Rifle, CO, $11,257.88 Andrea Busby, Millsap, TX, $11,009.82 Alex Odle, Brush, CO, $10,863.27 Kylie Wells, Guffey, CO, $10,286.18 Laura Lambert (G), Wiggins, CO, $9,340.95 Amy Jo Reisdorfer (G), Cheyenne, WY, $8,880.39 Carley Cervi, Roggen, CO, $7,905.29 Kim Schulze (G), Larkspur, CO, $7,697.02 Kaycee Thomas, Carpenter, WY, $7,569.75

Barrel Racing note: Rachel Huerkamp has had a dominant season riding the outstanding 2017 palomino mare “Darla,” registered as Perfectly French. Darla is sired by First Down French and out of the mare RGR Whos Your Daddy, by Intents And Purposes.

Breakaway Roping

Katie Jolly, Deer Trail, CO, $15,532.33 Erin Johnson, Fowler, CO, $13,280.63 Abbea Faris, Lucerne, CO, $11,225.03 Libby Winchell, Scottsbluff, NE, $11,022.94 Haiden Thompson, Yoder, WY, $10,498.32 Kash Irwin, Buffalo, WY, $9,401.85 Samantha Kingsbury, Orchard, CO, $8,574.31 Amanda Terrell, LaSalle, CO, $8,124.14 Sierra Spratt, Cheyenne, WY, $7,559.01 Makenna Ellerman, Sheridan, WY, $7,445.55 Addie Beth Denton (R), Albany, TX, $6,984.85 Brooke Bruner, Parker, CO, $6,315.39

Breakaway Roping note: The stacked breakaway field is led by rancher Katie Jolly who has cashed consistent checks all season, placing in the average at major rodeos like the Greeley Stampede and Casper, Wyoming Playoff Series.