Champions Crowned at Taylor Sheridan’s Run For A Million

Created by Taylor Sheridan in 2019, The Run For A Million (TRFAM) took place August 10-15 at South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and showcased all the suspense that ensues when the biggest names in the Western performance horse industry put it all on the line for prestigious titles and huge payouts.

The Million Dollar Reining Competition featured a $1,000,000 purse with $500,000 going to the champion. The Pro Cow Work Challenge and Cutting Horse Challenges paid out $250,000 each, with other ancillary divisions like the Breakaway Roping Showcase boasting $50,000 in added prize money.

TRFAM was designed to give reining and the Western performance horse industry a stage unlike any it had experienced before. Seven years later, the event has become a gathering place for the industry’s leading horses, riders, owners and fans, while introducing new audiences to the athleticism, precision and connection between horse and rider.

Sheridan teamed up with Paramount+ and CBS to air the competition.

Golden Coins Cashes In

In the reining portion of TRFAM it was Kole Price riding Golden Coins to a record score of 237.5 to capture the championship and $500,000 paycheck. Owned by Coin Toss LLC, Golden Coins is sired by Spooks Gotta Gun and out of the mare Electric Cha Ching by Jacs Electric Spark.

“To finally crack it, I knew this horse had it in him. At the NRBC he was 231.5, and I told my wife Kelsey that we still haven’t seen everything yet,” Price said. “He was just waiting for the right stage. I don’t think about this for myself. I’m glad that when people hear the highest score, they hear Golden Coins. This win is more important for me to do for him, than he did for me. Now, he’s getting in a different league. Everything he does, he just does it like Golden Coins. He’s such a unique individual.”

Price, of Pilot Point, Texas, won the RFAM in 2021 aboard Gunna Stop.

Second in the reining portion of TRFAM with a score of 236.5 was Spooks Gotta Ice ridden by Gabriel Borges and owned by Kathy Page. They cashed earnings of $95,000. Alpha Viking ridden by Andrea Fappani and owned by Alpha Quarter Horses, LLC, scored 234 points to win third and $85,000. Full results are posted here.

Open Cow Horse Challenge Results

1. Hazardouz Material ridden by Erin Taormino and owned by Linda A. Mars, 448 points, $55,000 earnings; 2. Snapdragons ridden by Justin Wright and owned by Snapdragons Partners, 445 points, $40,000; 3. Juliette Jonez ridden by Sarah Dawson and owned by Linda Mars, 443 points, $32,000 earnings; 4/5. Cats Tell Secrets ridden by Shawn Hays and owned by Katalyst Performance Horses, 440.5 points, $23,000 earnings; 4/5. My Boots Are Royal ridden by Boyd Rice and owned by Moncrief Quarter Horses, 440.5 points, $23,000 earnings.

Open Cutting Horse Challenge Results

1. Rollz Eh ridden by Austin Shepard and owned by Billy Lee Wolf, 231 points, $55,000 earnings; 2/3. Breykin Bad ridden by Beau Galyean and owned by Fults Ranch, Ltd., 224 points, $36,000 earnings; 2/3. Reyzin The Limit ridden by Adan Banuelos and owned by Katie Gaughan Banuelos, 224 points, $36,000 earnings; 4. Vitanni ridden by Michael Cooper and owned by Theorem Ranch, 222.5 points, $25,000 earnings; 5. LBR Hangem ridden by Kenny Platt and owned by Shotty Syndicate, 222 points, $21,000 earnings.